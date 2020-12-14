Purnell's FTs deliver win for HHS

Mirror report

Asia Purnell led the way with 11 points and hit two free throws with no time left on the clock Friday night, lifting the Heritage girls’ basketball team to a 46-45 non-district victory over Maypearl at HHS Arena.

Jerzie Bryant added 10 points for the Jags. Other scorers were Kora Huff and Ivy Preusser with six points each, Elise Stafford and Grace Sweeney with five each, Elizabeth Schmidt with three and Cayla Williams with two.

The Jags had the momentum early as they took an 11-6 lead after one quarter and built a 24-14 halftime lead. But Maypearl came charging back in the third quarter, outscoring HHS 16-8 in the period to make it a 2-point game entering the final eight minutes.

Taysie Trejo led Maypearl (3-3) with 13 points.

The Jags (7-4) had another nailbiter at home last Tuesday as they held off Kennedale, 59-57. Heritage led at halftime, but Kennedale stayed in sight of the Jags throughout the second half.

Bryant led HHS with 16, followed by Huff with 15, Preusser with 11, Sweeney with nine, Schmidt with eight, and Purnell, Maddie Berumen and Williams with two apiece.

The Jags were slated to open District 11-4A play on Tuesday night at Alvarado. They will return home Friday afternoon to host Godley at 3:15 p.m., then will end the pre-holiday portion of their schedule next Tuesday at Venus at 12:15 p.m.

Boys: HHS 58, Granbury 32

The Heritage High School boys improved to 7-1 on the year with a 58-32 blowout at Granbury on the road on Saturday.

The Jags also traveled to Corsicana on Friday night and came away with a 74-64 victory.

Last Tuesday, HHS suffered its first set back of the season as they fell to Waco Connally, 62-57.

The Jags were scheduled on Tuesday to travel to Burleson. They will host Class 4A No. 3-ranked Argyle on Friday night with tip set for 6:30 p.m., then will host Kennedale next Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. in their final game before Christmas.