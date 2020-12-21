SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lady Panthers open district with road victory

MHS boys edged by one point by Aledo on the road

Mirror report
Midlothian's Kadia Ward (25) saves the ball inbounds during a home game against Ennis during the 2019-2020 season. The Lady Panthers opened District 14-5A play on Friday night with a 59-34 victory over Joshua.

JOSHUA — The Class 5A No. 22-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers are off to a strong start in District 14-5A play as the Lady Panthers pounded Joshua, 59-34, in their district opener on Friday evening.

Bailey Davis and Sheridan Silvers opened the game with 3-pointers for a quick 6-0 lead, and the Lady Panthers never looked back.

The Lady Panthers (9-4, 1-0) will enjoy a long holiday break and won’t be back in action until next Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Ennis. The first of two district showdowns with 5A No. 19-ranked archrival Red Oak will tip off the new year on Jan. 2 at MHS Arena.

Boys: Aledo 43, MHS 42

ALEDO — The Midlothian High School boys basketball team ran into a non-district hurdle last Tuesday with a narrow 43-42 loss to the Aledo Bearcats.

Gavin Crow’s 3-pointer with just over a minute left gave MHS a 42-36 lead, but Aledo ended the game on a 7-0 run to pull out the win.

The game was tight throughout. Aledo led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter as Cooper Wyckoff’s 3-pointer brought the Panthers to within a point, and the Bearcats held a 22-19 halftime edge.

Crow and Wyckoff each hit treys midway through the third quarter to keep MHS in sight.

The Panthers (9-4) enter Christmas vacation with a long break and will return to action next Tuesday, Dec. 29, with their first district game at Ennis at 3 p.m.