Lady Panthers open district with road victory

Mirror report

JOSHUA — The Class 5A No. 22-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers are off to a strong start in District 14-5A play as the Lady Panthers pounded Joshua, 59-34, in their district opener on Friday evening.

Bailey Davis and Sheridan Silvers opened the game with 3-pointers for a quick 6-0 lead, and the Lady Panthers never looked back.

The Lady Panthers (9-4, 1-0) will enjoy a long holiday break and won’t be back in action until next Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Ennis. The first of two district showdowns with 5A No. 19-ranked archrival Red Oak will tip off the new year on Jan. 2 at MHS Arena.

Boys: Aledo 43, MHS 42

ALEDO — The Midlothian High School boys basketball team ran into a non-district hurdle last Tuesday with a narrow 43-42 loss to the Aledo Bearcats.

Gavin Crow’s 3-pointer with just over a minute left gave MHS a 42-36 lead, but Aledo ended the game on a 7-0 run to pull out the win.

The game was tight throughout. Aledo led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter as Cooper Wyckoff’s 3-pointer brought the Panthers to within a point, and the Bearcats held a 22-19 halftime edge.

Crow and Wyckoff each hit treys midway through the third quarter to keep MHS in sight.

The Panthers (9-4) enter Christmas vacation with a long break and will return to action next Tuesday, Dec. 29, with their first district game at Ennis at 3 p.m.