HHS girls 2-0 to start district

Mirror report

The defending district champion Heritage High School Jaguars are off to a 2-0 start in District 11-4A play with dominating wins over Godley and Alvarado.

On Friday afternoon at home, the Jaguars cruised to a 61-37 victory over the Godley Lady Cats, their second win in district action.

Four players scored in double figures for HHS, and two recorded double-doubles. Elizabeth Schmidt led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jerzie Bryant followed closely with 15 points and 10 assists.

Elise Stafford finished with 12 points, and Kora Huff also had 12 points and eight boards. Julianna Burrows chipped in with three points and Maddie Berumen with a bucket to round out the Jags’ ledger.

The Jags opened up a 16-6 lead in the first eight minutes, maintained a 10-point halftime leads and then blew the game open in the second half. HHS finished 50 percent (23-of-46) from the floor, but struggled at the free-throw line, making just 12-of-23.

Logan Reed and Hanna Robertson led Godley with 14 points each.

Last Tuesday, the Jags (9-4 overall) opened district play on the road with an easy 58-33 win against Alvarado. HHS outscored the Lady Indians in all four quarters.

Schmidt led the way with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals, followed by Bryant and Huff with 11 points each. Huff also had a team-high 11 rebounds. Other scorers were Cayla Williams with six, Grace Sweeney with four, and Stafford and Ivy Preusser with two apiece.

The Jags opened up an 11-5 early lead and steadily widened the gap throughout, leading 27-16 at halftime and 41-23 at the end of three.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Venus on Tuesday afternoon for their final game before the holidays begin. They will step out of district next Tuesday, Dec. 29, for a contest at Mabank at about 12:15 p.m. and will return home to play on Jan. 2 against Life Waxahachie at 11:30 a.m.