HHS Jags split non-district games

Mirror report

The Heritage High School boys’ basketball team had a mixed week as they gutted out a road win against a Class 5A school, then fell hard against a Class 4A powerhouse.

Last Tuesday, the Jaguars picked up a 65-58 non-district victory at Burleson. The host Elks led 21-15 early on before Heritage ignited in the second quarter and scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers by Hayden Wilson, to grab a four-point halftime edge.

Wilson finished with 19 points for the Jags, while Jaydon Hogg added 14 and Carrington Casteel finished with 11. Other scorers were Greg Johnson with eight, Nathan Hunter with four, Jake Bolgiano with two, and Austin Moura and Austin Walts with one each.

The Jags faced a tough task against Class 4A No. 3-ranked Argyle on Friday at home, and the visiting Eagles came as advertised as they defeated HHS, 67-39.

The Jags (8-2) were scheduled to host Kennedale on Tuesday afternoon before breaking for the holidays. They will hit the hardwood again next Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 1:30 p.m. against 4A No. 23-ranked China Spring and will open District 11-4A play on Dec. 30 at home against Venus, also at 1:30.