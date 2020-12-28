No. 25 HHS girls erupt late at Venus

Mirror report

VENUS — The Class 4A No. 25-ranked Heritage High School girls’ basketball team shook off a cold start and finished strong last Tuesday afternoon, rolling to a 66-39 victory over Venus in District 11-4A action to enter the Christmas break on a winning note.

Elizabeth Schmidt led the Jags with 18 points, and Jerzie Bryant was close behind with 17. Other scorers were Kora Huff with eight; Julianna Burrows, Cayla Williams and Grace Sweeney all with six; and Maddie Berumen, Asia Purnell and Ivy Preusser all with two.

Heritage (10-4, 3-0) led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter as the Lady Bulldogs kept the game close on their home floor early on. In the second period, Venus tied the game at 16-all before a Schmidt 3-pointer gave the Jags the lead for good, and HHS powered to a 29-20 halftime lead behind nine Bryant points.

Venus continued to keep the margin within 10 points or less until the final eight minutes, when the Jags ended the game on a 23-4 run.

Shyann Lewis led the Lady Bulldogs (9-3, 0-2) with 17 points, while Katelynn Hill added 14.

HHS re-entered the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A statewide girls’ poll last week at No. 25.

The Jags were scheduled to end their weeklong holiday hiatus on Tuesday with a non-district game at Mabank. They will host 11-4A rival Life Waxahachie on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the HHS main gym before venturing to Hillsboro next Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

Boys: HHS 70, Kennedale 62

The Heritage boys’ basketball team also entered the holidays with a victory last Tuesday as they took a 70-62 non-district home win over Kennedale.

The Jags (9-2) were scheduled to host Class 4A No. 23-ranked China Spring on Tuesday afternoon in a non-district vein, and Venus on Wednesday afternoon in their 11-4A debut as they return to action.

HHS will travel to Life Waxahachie on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. tip and will host Hillsboro next Tuesday at 7 p.m. as the boys’ and girls’ teams will alternate home sites in district play.