HHS girls rumble past Life

The new year began strong for the Class 4A No. 22-ranked Heritage High School girls basketball team, as the Jaguars outscored Life Waxahachie in all four quarters and rolled to a 61-28 District 11-4A win on their home floor on Saturday.

Jerzie Bryant led the Jags in scoring with 12 points. Other scorers included Kora Huff with nine, Elizabeth Schmidt with seven, Ivy Preusser, Julianna Burrows and Asia Purnell all with six, Maddie Berumen with five, Grace Sweeney with four, and Elise Stafford and Cayla Williams with three each.

MHS (12-4, 4-0) took a 14-7 lead at the end of the first eight minutes and continued to widen the margin, leading 26-12 at halftime and 38-23 at the end of the third.

Last Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 29, the Jags traveled to Mabank for a non-district game and also steadily pulled away in a 52-34 victory as Bryant poured in 26 points. Other scorers were Stafford, Huff and Preusser with five points, and Sweeney and Berumen with four each.

The Jags led Mabank 14-11 at the end of one, and built a 26-18 advantage at the break.

HHS was scheduled to continue district play at Hillsboro on Tuesday night, and have a bye in its schedule on Friday. They will host Ferris at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the HHS Main Gym.

HHS boys win pair

Heritage High School’s boys had a busy Christmas vacation, with games against China Spring and Venus at home.

The Jags started the week with an impressive 59-37 non-district victory over China Spring last Tuesday.

HHS jumped back into its District 11-4A opener a day later and rolled to a 69-40 win over Venus.

The Jags (11-5, 1-0) were scheduled to host Hillsboro on Tuesday night at the HHS Main Gym. They have an open date this Friday and will travel to Ferris next Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip.