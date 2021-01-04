Lady Panthers drop first Red Oak showdown

Mirror report

The Class 5A No. 22-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers had a difficult task as they hosted Red Oak on Saturday, and the No. 17 Lady Hawks pulled rank as they took a 59-32 win at MHS Arena in District 14-5A play.

The Lady Panthers (10-5, 2-1) kept within 18-12 in the first quarter, but Red Oak continued to assert command, leading 28-15 at the half and 40-21 entering the fourth.

Bailey Davis led the Lady Panthers with 13 points. Other scorers were Bailey Probst with six, Elise Jones with five, Aaniyah Hayes with four, and Kadia Ward and Sheridan Silvers with two each.

Breanna Davis led the Lady Hawks (12-4, 2-0) with 19 points, eight assists and three steals, and Aniyah Johnson added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lady Panthers will travel to Red Oak for a return engagement on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers traveled to Ennis and came away with a 52-26 victory. MHS took a 14-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised from there, leading 34-12 at the half.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday night. They will host Waco University at 6:15 p.m. on Friday and will travel to Cleburne next Tuesday.