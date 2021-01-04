Topsy-turvy week: Panthers split first district games

Mirror report

It was an up-and-down first week of district action for the Midlothian Panthers boys’ basketball team, as they rang out the old year with a one-point road loss to Ennis and rang in the new one with a home rout against a Red Oak team still missing its starters.

The Panthers (10-5, 1-1) hosted a depleted Red Oak squad on Saturday evening and rolled to a 58-25 win at MHS Arena. It was the Hawks’ first action since calling a hiatus because of positive cases of COVID-19 within its program.

Corbin Green finished with 15 points, and Ovie Agbigbe and Kelton Williams added a dozen points each. Other scorers were Gavin Crow with five, and Taylor Tobey, Trevor Tobey, Luke Reynolds and Ben Huh with two each.

The Panthers took a 13-5 first-quarter lead and then went on a 14-0 run to break the game open, leading 32-10 at intermission. MHS led 49-15 at the end of three.

Reginald Osborne led the Hawks with eight points.

Last Tuesday, the Panthers traveled to Ennis for their first District 14-5A game and suffered a 43-42 upset loss to the Lions. It was the first win of the year for Ennis (1-5, 1-1), whose season got off to a delayed start because of football. Cooper Wyckoff’s 3-pointer gave MHS a 25-23 halftime lead, but Ennis outrebounded the Panthers on the night, 47-28.

The Panthers were scheduled to continue district play on Tuesday afternoon at Corsicana. They will host Waco University on Friday night at MHS Arena starting at 8 p.m., and will travel to Cleburne next Tuesday.