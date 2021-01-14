HHS girls wake up, roll past Ferris

Mirror report

The Class 4A No. 13-ranked Heritage High School girls basketball team shook off a cold start and pulled away in the middle two periods on Tuesday night, Jan. 12, taking a 57-34 win over Ferris in District 11-4A play at the HHS main gym.

Elise Stafford led the way with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets, and five assists for the Jaguars (14-4, 6-0), and Maddie Berumen added 10 points. Other scorers were Grace Sweeney with nine, Jerzie Bryant with eight, Elizabeth Schmidt with six, Asia Purnell and Ivy Preusser with four each, Kora Huff with three and Cayla Williams with two.

Huff led the way with 10 rebounds, and Schmidt added nine for the Jags. Sweeney recorded a team-high five steals, and Stafford finished with four steals.

The visiting Lady Jackets took a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but that’s where the Jags flipped the sitch and took over the game. HHS outscored Ferris 13-4 in the second quarter to build an eight-point halftime lead, and they went on a 23-6 run in the third to turn it into a runaway.

Lili Garcia scored 11 and Ziria Wright 10 to lead the Lady Jackets (4-12, 3-3).

HHS was scheduled to face Godley on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 19. They will host back-to-back games against Alvarado in a rescheduled contest on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. and against Venus on Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. They will travel to Life Waxahachie on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

11-4A boys: HHS 57, Ferris 54

FERRIS — The Heritage High School boys’ basketball team faced a tough test on the road, but prevailed, 57-54, over the Ferris Yellowjackets on Wednesday night in a District 11-4A tilt that started a stretch of four games in four days.

The Jags (14-2, 4-0) were scheduled to travel to Life Waxahachie on Thursday, Jan. 14 for a make-up game; travel to Alvarado on Friday, Jan. 15; and host Hillsboro on Saturday, Jan. 16 in another make-up game.

After hosting Godley on Tuesday, Jan. 19, they will venture to Venus on Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and will host Life Waxahachie on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.