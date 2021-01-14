MHS hoopsters sweep Cleburne on road

Mirror report

CLEBURNE — Corbin Green scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Midlothian Panthers eased past winless Cleburne, 50-21, on Tuesday night, Jan. 12, in a District 14-5A game at Jeff Cody Arena.

Ovie Agbigbe added 11 points for the Panthers (13-5, 4-1). Other scorers included Nathan Shepherd with seven, Gavin Crow with five, Taylor Tobey with four, Alex Becerra with three, and Kelton Williams with two.

The Panthers embarked on a 21-0 scoring run that turned a 6-5 lead in the opening minutes into an eventual 33-7 advantage at the half. MHS led 48-14 at the end of three.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 0-18 overall and 0-4 in district play.

The Panthers, who had a district bye on Friday, Jan. 15, were scheduled to entertain Joshua on Tuesday, Jan. 19. They will host Ennis on Friday night, Jan. 22 at MHS Arena looking to avenge a road loss over the Christmas holidays, and will travel to Red Oak on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Both games will tip off at 8 p.m.

14-5A girls: MHS 53, Cleburne 21

CLEBURNE — The Class 5A No. 23-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers steadily pulled away from Cleburne throughout the night, taking a 53-21 road win over the host Lady Jackets on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Bailey Davis led a balanced MHS attack with 13 points while Aaniyah Hayes added 10 points. Elise Jones recorded nine points and five rebounds, Kadia Ward had eight points and four assists, and Sheridan Silvers added seven points and eight rebounds.

The Lady Panthers led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 28-15 at the half.

Following an open date, the Lady Panthers (13-5, 5-1) were scheduled to host Joshua on Tuesday, Jan. 19. They will host Ennis on Friday, Jan. 22 and will travel to Red Oak on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for a chance to pull even with the No. 13-ranked Lady Hawks for first place in the district.