Building momentum: Jags continue to roll in 11-4A play

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Godley Wildcats traveled to Midlothian on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to take on the Heritage Jaguars in a District 11-4A game. Godley came in on a 2-game winning streak and Heritage was on a 3-game winning streak.

The Jags took control of the game from the opening tip off and never looked back and they jumped out to a 17-6 lead as the first quarter came to a close. Heritage really got their game in gear for the second stanza as they poured in 27 points compared to 15 for the Wildcats to expand the lead to 44 -21 at halftime.

Godley came out in the third frame and were able to get some offense clicking as they cut the Heritage lead to 51-33 as the fourth period started. Both teams were even in the final period as the Jaguars held Godley off at a safe distance to bring the final score to 61-44.

The Wildcats (6-10, 2-4) were led in scoring by Drake Nechero, who tallied a game high 27 points, including 5 3 pointers. Helping out with an additional 9 points was Brenden Jorgenson.

The Jaguars had a bit more balanced attack on the night with Jaydon Hogg leading the way with 14 points followed by Nathan Hunter with 11 points and Austin Walts adding 10 of his own.

Heritage was scheduled to travel to Venus to take on the Bulldogs (2-10 overall and 0-6 in district) at the Dog Pound on Jan. 22 and was slated to return home to play host to Life Waxahachie (15-3 for the season and 6-1 in district) on Jan. 26.

11:4A girls: HHS 61, Godley 52

GODLEY — Sophomore Jerzie Bryant led four Heritage players in double figures with 21 points and added five rebounds and four assists as the Jaguars all but clinched another District 11-4A championship with a 61-52 win at second-place Godley on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Elise Stafford added 13 points, Kora Huff had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards, and Elizabeth Schmidt chipped in with 10 points for the Jags. Grace Sweeney added four points and eight rebounds, and Maddie Berumen had two points to round out the scoring.

The Jags were 20-of-27 from the free-throw line.

The Jags kept on rolling on Thursday with a 75-17 rout of Alvarado in a district game that was rescheduled. Friday’s home girls’ game against Venus was canceled, with no make-up scheduled as of press time.

HHS (16-4, 8-0) was scheduled to travel to Life Waxahachie on Tuesday, and will host Hillsboro on Friday at 7 p.m. before stepping briefly out of 11-4A play for a home game against Dallas Thunder on Monday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.