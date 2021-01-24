Panthers get payback for Ennis loss

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Lions from Ennis rolled into Midlothian last Friday night after winning 2 of their past 3 games and working their way back into the playoff seeding for District 14-5A (the top 4 teams make the playoffs). The Lions had defeated the Panthers earlier in the season on Dec. 29 in Ennis, by a score of 44-43 on a last-second free throw by sophomore Skylan Simmons.

Unfortunately, the Panthers did not seem to respect the Lions’ recent hard work, as they proceeded to drum the Lions 59-38.

Midlothian was led by Kelton Williams with 14 points, and Ovie Agbigbe with 12 points. MHS’s big man in the middle, Corbin Green, pitched in with 10 points, and he really got the student body section into the game with two rim-shaking dunks and several blocked shots during the contest.

Both teams came out and played throughout the opening period like they were feeling out each other’s offense and defense. Midlothian forged out to a 13-7 lead going into the second quarter, as both teams appeared to be pretty even matched at that point — and, another quarter passed, and the Panthers took a 29-22 lead into the locker room at the half.

The Panthers came roaring out from intermission and proceeded to widen the gap with some timely shooting and stiff defense. The score grew to a lead of 45-29 as the third quarter ended. The Lions started the final period hoping to slow down Midlothian and cut into that 16-point lead, but alas, that was not to be on Friday evening, as the Panthers added to the lead.

The Lions were paced by Devion Beasley with 14 points, Grant Gilmore who added nine points, and Dee Johnson with six points.

The Panthers (15-5, 6-1) were scheduled scoot on up to Red Oak for a match up with the Hawks (5-11, 3-3) on Tuesday. The will host Corsicana at MHS Arena on Friday, and will visit Waco University next Tuesday, Feb. 2.

14-5A girls: MHS 74, Ennis 22

The Class 5A No. 24-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers welcomed the Ennis Lady Lions to Midlothian on Friday evening and proceeded to show the team from E-Town that the Panthers were the queens of District 14-5A on this night. The Lady Panthers (15-4, 7-1) jumped the Lady Lions early and often en route to a lop-sided 74-22 victory.

The winning Lady Panthers had five ladies who finished the night in double figures. Bailey Davis led the onslaught with four 3-pointers and 16 total points, while Kierra Middleton, Aaniyah Hayes and Kadia Ward all added 11 points each. Closing out the scoring for Midlothian was Elise Jones with 10 and Sheridan Silvers with six.

Midlothian shot from the opening gates in the initial period and built a 14-6 lead by the end of period 1. Things got even worse for the visitors, as the Lady Panthers continued their hot shooting and expanded their lead to 38-15 going into halftime.

Coming out in the third period, Ennis had hoped that the blistering pace that Midlothian had cooled off by the break, but the Lady Lions had no such luck. The Lady Panthers continued where they left off, as the score continued to mount, and by the close of the third stanza, the game tally was now 53-19. Midlo completed the evening by outscoring Ennis 21-3 in the fourth quarter, to bring the game to an end.

Leading the Lady Lions for the night were Hailey Pace and Kansas King, both with five points.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel across to Red Oak to take on the first-place and No. 12 state-ranked Lady Hawks (18-4, 8-0) on Tuesday to decide the final shape of the District 14-5A race.

They will host Corsicana on Friday and will travel to Waco University on Tuesday, Feb. 2 before ending the regular season Friday, Feb. 5 at MHS Arena against Cleburne. All games will tip off at 6:15 p.m.