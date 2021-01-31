MHS teams in sight of district double

Mirror report

With two huge wins last week, the Class 5A No. 24-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers put themselves in prime position to win at least a share of the District 14-5A girls’ basketball championship.

Even after such a massive win as they had last Tuesday night at No. 12 Red Oak, the Lady Panthers showed no sign of any letdown whatsoever as they steamrolled Corsicana, 73-21, on Friday night at MHS Arena. The Lady Panthers took a 19-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, holding Corsicana to single digits in every period.

Sheridan Silvers led the way with 19 points, followed by Elise Jones with 16, Kierra Middleton with 15 and Bailey Davis with 11. Other scorers were Aaniyah Hayes with five, Kai Nixon with four and Bailey Probst with two.

Last Tuesday at Red Oak High School, the Lady Panthers pulled out a gritty 33-32 victory, pulling even with the Lady Hawks atop the district standings as Red Oak missed a putback at the buzzer.

The Lady Panthers (17-5, 9-1) were scheduled to travel to Waco University on Tuesday evening. They will close out the regular season on Friday at 6:15 p.m. at MHS Arena against Cleburne. If need be, MHS and Red Oak will meet afterward to resolve a tiebreaker.

Boys win twice

The MHS Panthers (17-5, 8-1) drew closer to their goal of winning the District 14-5A championship with two wins last week, but a huge game at second-place Waco University was still awaiting on Tuesday.

A 12-4 third quarter proved to be decisive as the Panthers defeated Red Oak on the road last Tuesday night, 46-38.

Corbin Green led the way for the Panthers with 19 points, followed by Kelton Williams with 12, Luke Reynolds with nine, and Gavin Crow and Nathan Shepherd with three each.

The game was tight through the first half as the Hawks led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter and continued to stay on top at the half, 19-17. But the Panthers stepped up their defense in the third quarter and managed to take the lead for good, 29-23.

On Friday night at MHS Arena, the Panthers came out smoking and rolled to a 61-32 win over Corsicana. MHS took a 21-4 lead at the end of the first eight minutes and kept their foot on the gas until letting up to start the fourth quarter with a 44-16 edge.

Shepherd had 12 points to lead the Panthers, followed by Williams and Green with eight each, Taylor Tobey and Reynolds with six each, Crow with five, and Cooper Wyckoff and Ovie Agbigbe with two each.

The Panthers lead second-place University by a half-game, but the Trojans have a game in hand, including Tuesday night’s scheduled showdown in Waco. The Panthers will host Cleburne in their final home game of the season, then draw a district bye next Tuesday and will prep for the playoffs on Feb. 9 at Joshua.