Jags fall short in playoff warm-up

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Class 4A No. 12-ranked Midlothian Heritage Jaguar girls hosted the home school team known as Dallas Thunder last Monday evening, Feb. 1. In what coach Angie Evans considered “their toughest competition this year by far,” this was the perfect type of game that you would want in order to get a team ready for the playoffs that will be starting this week.

Although the score did not end up in Heritage’s favor (48-38), the experience of playing a team of that caliber will prove to be invaluable during the state title run that the Jaguars are embarking on.

Heritage clamped down on defense and mounted a furious comeback that was looking like it might be able to overtake the Thunder. The Jags had cut the Thunder lead down to 42-38 with 2 minutes left in the game and it looked like the lesson for which the game was played had already taken hold and the Jaguars were going to push through and earn a very good win against a very good team.

But alas, it was not to be as Heritage was forced to foul Thunder players in the last two minutes and put them on the free throw line in order to stop the clock and miss the shots. The Thunder made every free throw and pulled away late to the final of 48-38.

The Thunder was led in scoring by Jordan Jackson with 13 points, with 10 of those points in the pivotal fourth period (the only player for Dallas to score in those eight minutes). She was assisted by Rylee Verduin, who added 11 points.

The Jags were led by Jerzie Bryant with 17 points, Elizabeth Schmidt with 8 points, Elise Stafford with 5, Grace Sweeney added 4 points and 2 blocked shots and Kora Huff pitched in with 4 points to round out the evening.

The game started out with both teams taking their time to best determine each other’s weaknesses and strengths. In a basically even first period the Thunder led by a score of 14-11 going into the second stanza. Dallas was able to get their feet under them and stretched the lead to 25-17 going in at halftime.

Coming out from the break the Thunder and Jags traded basket for basket but still managed to put a bit more distance between then and Heritage by taking a lead of 38-28 into the fourth frame, and that is where the game got real for both teams and not just a warm-up.

On Friday, the Jags closed out the regular season at Ferris and capped their third undefeated district championship in a row with a 65-29 win. Leading the way was Stafford with 20 points, followed by Schmidt with 14, Sweeney with 11, Huff with eight, Ivy Preusser with five, Maddie Berumen with three, and Cayla Williams and Julianna Burrows with two each.

The Jaguars (20-6) will open their title run on Thursday night in Lancaster against Dallas Roosevelt. The contest is slated to tip off at 7 p.m.

HHS boys edged

In a game that came down to the wire Friday night, the Ferris Yellowjackets pulled out a 51-50 win over the Heritage Jaguars at the HHS main gym.

The Jags (18-4, 8-2) led 50-46 in the final moments, but Ferris’ Caleb Pointer hit a 3-point basket to cut the margin to one and Ferris (15-9, 8-3) went on to win.

HHS enjoyed a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter before the Jackets began to whittle into the margin.

The playoff teams are set in 11-4A, but the four schools are still jockeying for seedings. Alvarado (17-2, 9-1) is in first place, with Heritage and Ferris in second and third respectively and Life Waxahachie (16-6, 7-4) in fourth.

The Jags were scheduled to host Alvarado on Tuesday night in a bid to grab a share of the district title and the No. 1 playoff seed. HHS beat Alvarado in the first meeting, 49-42. They will close the regular season on Friday night at Godley at 7 p.m. before turning their attention to the playoffs.