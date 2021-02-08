MHS teams sweep district titles

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers placed four players in double figures as they clinched the District 14-5A championship in a 74-30 victory over Cleburne on Friday night at the MHS Arena.

Ovie Agbigbe scored 15 points for the Panthers, followed by Gavin Crow with 14, Cooper Wyckoff with 12 and Luke Reynolds with 11. Other scorers were Brodan Ware with seven, Trevor Tobey with six, Nathan Shepherd with three, and Taylor Tobey, Brandon Candler and Alejandro Becerra with two each.

The first half was competitive as MHS led at the intermission, 27-20. But the Panthers turned on the jets in the second half and outscored the Jackets 28-5 in the third period to break the game wide open as the Panthers stretched their current win streak to 10 games, all in district play.

Last Tuesday in Waco, the Panthers (19-5, 10-1) outscored Waco University in all four quarters as they pulled away for a 48-33 win over the Trojans.

Kelton Williams led the way with 14 points, followed by Corbin Green with nine, Shepherd with eight, Crow and Taylor Tobey with six each, Wyckoff with four and Reynolds with two.

The Panthers led 11-4 after eight minutes of play and steadily widened the advantage, taking a 21-12 edge at halftime and a 36-24 lead at the end of three.

MHS had a district bye on Tuesday. The Panthers will wrap up the regular season on Friday night at Joshua at 6:30 p.m. before opening the playoffs next week.

Girls win title share

The Class 5A No. 18-ranked Lady Panthers will face Royse City in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs on Thursday at 7 p.m. at J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson, after closing out district play with two wins to finish as District 14-5A co-champions with Red Oak. It’s the Lady Panthers’ first district title in 28 years.

On Friday, the Lady Panthers (19-4, 11-1) coasted to a 67-33 win over Cleburne in the team’s final home game of the season at MHS Arena.

Tulane signee Kierra Middleton and Aaniyah Hayes tied for team scoring honors with 12 points, and Bailey Probst added 11, Other scorers were Bailey Davis with eight, Kai Nixon with seven, Elise Jones and Sheridan Silvers with six each, and Kadia Ward with three.

MHS dominated from the outset, leading 22-5 at the end of one and 42-7 at the half.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers rolled to a 53-23 win at Waco University. The visiting Lady Panthers made nine 3-pointers, including at least two treys in every quarter. Middleton paced MHS with 12 points.

Thursday night’s bi-district game in Richardson will be a rematch. The Lady Panthers beat Royse City, 56-54, in overtime in a non-district game on Dec. 8. At the time, the Lady Bulldogs were ranked No. 14 in Class 5A and MHS was No. 25.