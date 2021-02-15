Jags dominate Roosevelt in bi-district

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

LANCASTER — The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars opened the race for a place in the Class 4A girls state tournament on Friday night with an overwhelming victory against first-round foe the Dallas Roosevelt Lady Mustangs by a score of 76-20.

Heritage had Jerzie Bryant leading the Jags for the night with 16 points, Elise Stafford adding 10 points, Elizabeth Schmidt with 9 points of her own. Additional points for the game came from Juliana Burrows – 5, Asia Purnell -8, Grace Sweeney – 4, Maddie Berumen- 5, Ivy Preusser – 7, Kora Huff – 6 and Hannah Moon with 4. Although Cayla Williams did not score she was a force under the basket on defense and kept any of the Lady Mustangs from getting comfortable as she continued contesting shots and clogging up the passing lanes.

Heritage (21-5) advanced to play the Carrollton Ranchview Lady Wolves in the area round. The game was set for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. back in Lancaster, but the weather will dictate if that takes place.

While the temps continued to drop outside, inside Tiger Coliseum the Jags provided the heat as they led from the very start.

Heritage came out strong and really removed any doubt, if there was any, that this game would end with big numbers on their side of the scoreboard. The Jags opened the game with a 14-0 run until Roosevelt dropped in 2 points for their only points in the opening quarter. Heritage held a 21-2 lead as the second 8 minutes began. The next period held much of the same as the girls from Heritage poured in another 16 points and increased their lead and taking a 37-6 lead into the locker room for halftime.

It must be noted that the Lady Mustangs had only 6 players available for the game, but they never quit, they never hung their heads and they showed outstanding sportsmanship throughout the game.

The third frame continued the theme of the evening as Heritage continued to build their lead while getting the entire bench into the game at some point. Invaluable experience was provided for freshmen Alayna Lopez and Moon in their initial playoff game.

With the score standing at 58-11 heading into the final stanza, the Jaguars continued their prep work for the next game. With the game having been decided long ago, the starters were subbed out with 4:30 to go and the depth that had worked so well for Heritage all year was once again put on the court, resulting in 11 of the 12 players suiting up for the game getting their marks in the scoring column.

The Lady Mustangs (3-16) were led in scoring by Victoria Evans with 6 points.

11-4A boys: HHS 71, Godley 68

GODLEY — The Heritage boys’ basketball team closed out their District 11-4A championship with two wins last week and will open the Class 4A Region II playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

The Jags (20-4, 10-2) traveled to Godley on Friday night for their regular-season finale and held on for a 71-68 victory, wrapping up a share of the district title and the top seeding.

Last Tuesday, the Jags hosted Alvarado and broke open a close game late with a 64-57 victory, sweeping the season series. HHS held a narrow lead through the first three periods before outscoring the Indians in a wild fourth quarter, 30-20.

Heritage tied Alvarado in the final district standings, but the Jags hold the tiebreakerby virtue of winning both meetings.

The Jags will take on 12-4A fourth-place finisher Dallas Pinkston in the bi-district round this weekend. Details had not been announced as of press time.