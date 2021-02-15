Season ends for Lady Panthers in 2OT

Mirror report

RICHARDSON — The Midlothian High School girls’ basketball team once again ended the regulation 32 minutes against Royse City with the game tied. But this time, it was the Lady Bulldogs who prevailed as they stunned the Lady Panthers, 42-38, in double overtime on Friday night in the Class 5A Region II bi-district round at J.J. Pearce High School.

The Lady Panthers finish with a 19-5 final record, but not before winning a share of their first district championship in 28 years. In fact, all four Midlothian ISD varsity teams won district titles this year.

Most of the game was a closely-played chess match with MHS taking a 6-1 lead after one and a 21-18 edge at the half. In the third quarter, Royse City outscored the Lady Panthers 9-3 to go ahead, but MHS bounced back to send the game into overtime knotted at 33-all.

The Lady Bulldogs (14-9) advanced to face Sulphur Springs in the area round in a game that is on hold because of inclement weather.

The two teams’ first meeting on Dec. 8 in Midlothian also went to overtime before the Lady Panthers prevailed, 56-54.

14-5A boys: MHS 33, Joshua 21

JOSHUA — The Panthers (20-5, 11-1) survived a defensive battle against the Joshua Owls and came away with a 33-21 victory on Friday night to close out their District 14-5A championship.

The Panthers earned their 20th victory for the fifth consecutive season and have won the district title two of the last three seasons.

The Panthers are the No. 1 seed out of the district and will take on Forney on Saturday at Lancaster High School at 7 p.m. in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

Senior Corbin Green finished with 14 points for the Panthers, and Kelton Williams added 11 points. Other scorers were Taylor Tobey with three, Luke Reynolds with two and Gavin Crow with one.