HHS boys end season with loss

DALLAS — A successful season ended in disappointing fashion for Heritage High School’s boys’ basketball team as the Jaguars fell to Dallas Pinkston, 71-56, on Saturday in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Region II playoffs at Carter High School.

The Jags finish with a record of 20-5, but not before claiming a share of the District 11-4A championship.

Five seniors played their final games for the Jags: Jaydon Hogg, Jake Bolgiano, Nathan Hunter, Devin Hollie and Austin Moura.

HHS fell into an early deficit, trailing 21-13 after the first eight minutes, and couldn’t make up any ground against a very talented Vikings squad. Pinkston used a 19-8 third period to take a 19-point lead into the fourth.

All but eight points for Pinkston were scored by underclassmen. Sophomore Relvin Kelly led the Vikings with 24 points, and freshman Dink Pate and junior Jacari Westbrook added 15 each.

Pinkston advanced to play Carrollton Ranchview on Tuesday night in the area round.

The Class 4A No. 12-ranked Heritage girls’ basketball team, meanwhile, was scheduled to face Ranchview’s girls on Monday night at the Arlington Sports Complex in the 4A Region II area round.

In their last outing more than a week ago on Feb. 12, the Jags (21-5) put away Dallas Roosevelt in the bi-district round, 76-20. But last week’s winter storm put a halt to all games until this past weekend, when roads finally cleared.

The winner will advance to the Region II quarterfinals this weekend to face Melissa (21-7), an impressive 67-47 winner over 4A No. 21 Dallas Lincoln in their area game on Friday.

MHS back in action

The Midlothian High School boys’ basketball team was scheduled to take on Forney on Tuesday night at Lancaster to open the 5A Region II playoffs. The winner of this game will advance to play the Sulphur Springs-Jacksonville winner.

The disruption to the boys’ playoff bracket by the weather was minimal as several teams got their bi-district games in over the weekend, but the University Interscholastic League made adjustments to deadlines to allow all games to be played safely.

The last time the Panthers were able to play was on Feb. 12 in their District 14-5A finale as they held off playoff-bound Joshua on the road, 33-21, stretching their winning streak to 11 games, all in district play.

Joshua (12-11, 7-5) this weekend ended a 39-year absence from the boys’ basketball playoffs, defeating Red Oak, 61-50. The Hawks in turn edged Ennis in double overtime, 51-50, in a play-in game later Saturday at Italy’s Gladiator Coliseum to grab the No. 4 playoff seed.

Against the Owls, Corbin Green led the way for MHS with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, six rebounds and two steals; while Kelton Williams added 11 points, four boards, three assists and a pair of steals. Taylor Tobey added three points, Luke Reynolds two and Gavin Crow one for the Panthers (20-5, 11-1).