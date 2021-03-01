No. 11 Gilmer blocks HHS’ path

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

WILLS POINT — On Saturday, the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars, ranked No. 24 in the state, were defeated by the No. 11 Gilmer Lady Buckeyes, 35-33, in a game played for the Class 4A Region II semifinal. The game was a defensive-minded affair with both teams excelling in their own right.

From the opening tip-off, it was apparent that this was not going to be a run and gun contest with high scoring. Instead, this had all the makings of a low-scoring night, with the team that was able to impose their style of defense on the other coming out on top and getting a place in the Region II final next week. HHS came out a little stronger than Gilmer did and was able to take a 12-9 lead into the second period. Heritage was able to maintain their momentum through the second quarter and built what looked to be a comfortable lead of 22-15 going into the break at halftime.

The second half started and immediately took a turn in favor of Gilmer. Heritage had come out at the start of the game with a defensive plan that would not allow the four players that Gilmer had, which included three girls at 5 ft. 11 inches tall and one that was 5 ft 10 inches, to control the offensive end for Gilmer as they used backside help and double teams.

Gilmer was able to force the change in the Jags’ plan, and they started using their height to their advantage. The Lady Buckeyes came out with a 10-0 run to start the third frame to take their first lead since early in the initial quarter at 25-22. The Jags were shocked but not dismayed at the turn of events in the third, as they managed to stay close at 29-25 as the quarter ended.

The fourth stanza saw Heritage outscore the Gilmer squad by a score of 8-6, with the Jags having the final shot of the game, as Jerzie Bryant’s last-second three-point attempt kissed off the back board and around the rim but fell to the floor. One bench and fans were having a party to rival New Year’s Eve, and the other group was left to consider what might have been. The Jags showed exactly what they were made of in this game, probably more so than they did in any other game this season.

For the game, Gilmer was led by Madyson Tate with 16 points (with 10 of those coming in the second half) and LeLe Morton adding 6 points.

Heritage was led by Bryant with 14 points, Elizabeth Schmidt with 8, and Elise Stafford dropped in 5 of her own. The Jaguars finished their season with an overall record of 22-7 with a district record of 12-0.

HHS 50, Melissa 44

RICHARDSON — The Jaguars pulled from their memory banks things that were learned from a tough non-district schedule and especially what they learned when they hosted the home-school team Dallas Thunder as a playoff warm up, as they defeated the Melissa Lady Cardinals, 50-44, on Thursday in the 4A Region II quarterfinals.

Coming out in the second half, both teams were even on the scorebook for the period, but Heritage had actually expanded their lead by 1 point going in the final stanza with a 45-35 lead. Melissa had come out to start the third quarter by using a full-court press, and that continued with it causing the Jags to get out of their offensive flow and as such allowed the Cardinals back into the game. Melissa had closed the gap down to 46-42 with one minute to go in the game.

By drawing on lessons learned, it was Heritage that calmed down and showed the poise that championship teams are made of. Kora Huff made more than likely the two biggest free throws of the season, and that pushed the lead in the Jags’ favor, coupled with Asia Purnell making another free throw to put the game out of reach.

The Jaguars were led in scoring by Elise Stafford with 13 points. Jerzie Bryant pitched in with 10 points and was able to break the pressure that Melissa displayed in the second. Kora Huff added in 8 points, including the clutch free throws mentioned above.

HHS 61, Ranchview 54

ARLINGTON — The area championship was on the line last Monday night when the Heritage Jaguars battled the Carrollton Ranchview Wolves in Arlington ISD’s new shining Arlington Sports Complex. The Jags were and should have been heavily favored in this contest based on record and past success, but the Wolves did not read the clippings from the paper and put up furious rally in the second half that almost overtook the girls from Heritage before the Jags prevailed, 61-54.

From the initial tip off, the Jags looked to be in complete control as they exploded for 21 points and took a 10-point lead into the second period. Nothing much changed in the second frame as Heritage continued to have their way with Ranchview and expanded their lead to 16 points as the first half ended.

Both teams came out for the second half, but the Wolves initiated their comeback with a suffocating defense that was not present in the opening half, combined with the Jags cooling off quite a bit from their torrid start. Both of those events opened the door for Ranchview as they were able to outscore the Jags 17-11 in the stanza and cut the lead going into the final quarter to 48-38 in favor of Heritage.

As the fourth frame opened, Ranchview was able to continue with the full court pressure that was so helpful to get back in the game in the third quarter, and although it was disruptive and made it difficult for the Jags to bring the ball up court, it did not create turnovers as hoped but instead forced Heritage to get a bit out of their game.

The Jaguars were led by Jerzie Bryant with 15 points, Kora Huff with 12 points, Elizabeth Schmidt dropped in 10 points and Elise Stafford added 8 points.