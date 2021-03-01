Panthers fall to HP in region quarters

Mirror report

ARLINGTON — The Midlothian Panthers kept it a close game for three quarters of play, but Class 5A No. 11-ranked Highland Park made key free throws down the stretch to end the Panthers’ season, 57-48, in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals on Saturday at the Arlington Sports Complex.

Highland Park (22-4) outscored the Panthers 19-14 in the final eight minutes to advance to Tuesday’s region semifinals.

“Season ending losses always hurt, but this year hits different,” head coach Steve Middleton posted on social media. “We lost to a good HP team in the quarterfinals, but the only thing I’m sad about is that I can’t coach this amazing group anymore. This team gave me all they had, can’t ask for anything more.”

Sophomore Kelton Williams led MHS with 21 points, and senior Corbin Green closed out his prep basketball career with 16 points. Other scorers were Gavin Crow with six, Luke Reynolds with three and Ovie Agbigbe with two. Crow and Reynolds will be graduating seniors as well.

The Panthers finished the year with a 22-6 record, but not before winning the District 14-5A championship.

The Panthers led 12-11 at the end of one quarter of play, but the Scots drew in front by a nose at halftime, 22-21. In the third quarter, Highland Park widened its edge slightly, taking a 38-34 lead into the fourth.

MHS 44, Sulphur Springs 36

ATHENS — The Panthers trailed 23-9 at halftime, but rallied in the second half for a 44-36 victory over Sulphur Springs on Thursday night at Athens High School in the area round of the Class 5A Region II boys’ basketball playoffs.

The Panthers were outscored 13-4 in the first quarter and 10-5 in the second as they fell behind by a wide margin. But a 23-7 third-quarter explosion by MHS got the Panthers on top headed into the final eight minutes.

Kelton Williams led the team with 14 points, followed by Gavin Crow with 10 and Corbin Green with nine. Luke Reynolds added six, Taylor Tobey three and Trevor Tobey two.

MHS 76, Forney 56

LANCASTER — Corbin Green finished with a strong double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds, and also had four steals as the Panthers rolled to a 76-56 victory over Forney in the bi-district round.

A pair of sophomores, Kelton Williams and Ovie Agbigbe, added 20 and 10 points respectively for the Panthers. Other MHS scorers were Gavin Crow and Taylor Tobey with five points each, Cooper Wyckoff with four, and Luke Reynolds and Alex Becerra with three each.

The Panthers outscored the Jackrabbits in all four quarters and steadily pulled away throughout, leading 15-9 at the end of one and 32-20 at the half. MHS took a comfortable 18-point advantage into the fourth quarter.

Ayden McDonald scored a game-high 29 points for the Jackrabbits.