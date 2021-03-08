Netting honors

After winning their first district championship since 1993, the Midlothian Lady Panthers’ basketball team received lots of postseason honors from the coaches in District 14-5A, with one superlative and four first-team awards.

Senior Kierra Middleton was voted as the 14-5A Offensive Player of the Year. Middleton, a Tulane signee, battled injuries throughout the season but finished averaging 14.4 points, 1.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Behind Middleton was a quartet of first-team all-district sophomores who will form the nucleus of the Lady Panthers for the next two seasons. Bailey Davis averaged 8.4 points, 2.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.5 rebounds per game; Elise Jones averaged 9.0 points, 2.4 steals and 6.0 rebounds per game; Kadia Ward averaged 7.7 points, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.2 rebounds per gamel; and Sheridan Silvers averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Two juniors, Aaniyah Hayes and Bailey Probst, were voted second team all-district. Juniors Kai Nixon and Halle Manwarren were named honorable mention all-district.

Head coach Amy Tennison and assistant coaches Jeff Scales, L Jackson and Kelly Hutchinson were named the district’s Coaching Staff of the Year as the Lady Panthers finished 19-5 and won their first district championship in 28 years.

Middleton and manager Carys Standifer were named to both the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and Texas Girls Coaches Association academic all-state teams, and Middleton, Ward, Silvers, Davis, Jones, Nixon, Probst, Manwarren and Standifer were all named academic all-district as well.

HHS girls honored

Heritage High School sophomore Jerzie Bryant was named the Most Valuable Player in District 11-4A at the end of the season by the coaches in the district.

Bryant averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.4 steals per game in leading the Jaguars (22-7) to the 11-4A championship and to the Class 4A Region II semifinals.

Three players — senior Elizabeth Schmidt, junior Elise Stafford and sophomore Kora Huff — were named first team all-district. Schmidt averaged 9.6 points, 2.8 offensive rebounds, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, and shot 41.5 percent from the floor. Huff averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 offensive rebounds and 7.9 total rebounds per game, and Stafford averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Freshmen Maddie Berumen and Grace Sweeney were both voted second-team all-district, and junior Cayla Williams and freshman Ivy Preusser were named honorable-mention all-district.

Schmidt was also named to the THSCA academic all-state team, and Schmidt, Stafford, Asia Purnell, Berumen, Preusser, Megan Hill, Williams and Huff were named to the 11-4A academic all-district team as well.