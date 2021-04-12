Mirror announces Ellis HSSA hoops teams
Top athletes recognized for achievements in 2020-2021 season
The Midlothian Mirror is proud to announce its third annual Ellis County High School Sports Awards basketball teams in continuing its 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars.
The boys’ basketball student-athletes are featured in an all-color graphic on Page B3 of this week’s paper. The girls’ team was published last week. All previously-announced teams are available for viewing at https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/elliscounty/.
The Mirror staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.
Finalists for superlative awards for basketball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from all high schools located within the county.
This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions will be listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.
Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 girls’ and boys’ Basketball Teams are, listed alphabetically:
Girls
Player of the Year finalists
Breanna Davis, Jr., Red Oak
Kierra Middleton, Sr., Midlothian
Mya Williams, Sr., Waxahachie
Team members
Jerzie Bryant, Soph., Mid. Heritage
Chloe Cisneros, Soph., Palmer
Breanna Davis, Jr., Red Oak
Lili Garcia, Jr., Ferris
Tessa Henry, Sr., Ovilla Christian
Kora Huff, Soph., Mid. Heritage
Aniyah Johnson, Sr., Red Oak
Kierra Middleton, Sr., Midlothian
Audrey Nunes, Sr., Ovilla Christian
Elizabeth Schmidt, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Taysie Trejo, Soph., Maypearl
Mya Williams, Sr., Waxahachie
Honorable mentions
Amiya Bowie, Jr., Red Oak
Lydia Brooks, Sr., Milford
Bailey Davis, Soph., Midlothian
Hadlee Gibson, Sr., Maypearl
Destiny Harris, Sr., Life Waxahachie
Elise Jones, Soph., Midlothian
Markeya Mack, Sr., Red Oak
DeDe Medlock, Sr., Red Oak
Raylee Parker, Jr., Ovilla Christian
Maddie Remek, Jr., Ovilla Christian
Keri Scott, Jr., Italy
Sheridan Silvers, Soph., Midlothian
Elise Stafford, Jr., Mid. Heritage
London Upchurch, Fr., Ovilla Christian
Taz Valencia, Sr., Waxahachie
Kadia Ward, Soph., Midlothian
Ziria Wright, Sr., Ferris
Rylee Yarborough, Soph., Ferris
Boys
Player of the Year finalists
Corbin Green, Sr., Midlothian
CJ Noland, Sr., Waxahachie
Montez Young, Sr., Waxahachie
Team members
Caleb Bjerke, Soph., Ovilla Christian
Corbin Green, Sr., Midlothian
Jaydon Hogg, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Kort Holley, Sr., Italy
Nathan Hunter, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Jalen Lake, Sr., Waxahachie
Caden Mills, Jr., Maypearl
CJ Noland, Sr., Waxahachie
Demarcus Rankin, Sr., Ferris
Julius Williams, Jr., Italy
Kelton Williams, Soph., Midlothian
Montez Young, Sr., Waxahachie
Honorable mentions
Prince Banks, Jr., Waxahachie
Makaden Bodie, Soph., Palmer
Carrington Casteel, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Evan Cunningham, Jr., Italy
Carter Fagan, Sr., Ferris
Micah Fitch, Jr., Ovilla Christian
Grant Gilmore, Soph., Ennis
Drake Heads, Jr,, Life Waxahachie
Greg Johnson, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Trenn Marlin, Sr., Life Waxahachie
Reginald Osborne, Soph., Red Oak
DJ Pigford, Sr., Waxahachie
Kaleb Pointer, Sr., Ferris
V’Zarion Roberson, Jr., Waxahachie
Heath Roesler, Jr., Maypearl
Jayden Saxon, Jr., Italy
Jalyn Wallace, Soph., Italy
Haydon Wilson, Soph., Mid. Heritage