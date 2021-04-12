Mirror announces Ellis HSSA hoops teams

The Midlothian Mirror is proud to announce its third annual Ellis County High School Sports Awards basketball teams in continuing its 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars.

The boys’ basketball student-athletes are featured in an all-color graphic on Page B3 of this week’s paper. The girls’ team was published last week. All previously-announced teams are available for viewing at https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/elliscounty/.

The Mirror staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for basketball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from all high schools located within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions will be listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 girls’ and boys’ Basketball Teams are, listed alphabetically:

Girls

Player of the Year finalists

Breanna Davis, Jr., Red Oak

Kierra Middleton, Sr., Midlothian

Mya Williams, Sr., Waxahachie

Team members

Jerzie Bryant, Soph., Mid. Heritage

Chloe Cisneros, Soph., Palmer

Breanna Davis, Jr., Red Oak

Lili Garcia, Jr., Ferris

Tessa Henry, Sr., Ovilla Christian

Kora Huff, Soph., Mid. Heritage

Aniyah Johnson, Sr., Red Oak

Kierra Middleton, Sr., Midlothian

Audrey Nunes, Sr., Ovilla Christian

Elizabeth Schmidt, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Taysie Trejo, Soph., Maypearl

Mya Williams, Sr., Waxahachie

Honorable mentions

Amiya Bowie, Jr., Red Oak

Lydia Brooks, Sr., Milford

Bailey Davis, Soph., Midlothian

Hadlee Gibson, Sr., Maypearl

Destiny Harris, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Elise Jones, Soph., Midlothian

Markeya Mack, Sr., Red Oak

DeDe Medlock, Sr., Red Oak

Raylee Parker, Jr., Ovilla Christian

Maddie Remek, Jr., Ovilla Christian

Keri Scott, Jr., Italy

Sheridan Silvers, Soph., Midlothian

Elise Stafford, Jr., Mid. Heritage

London Upchurch, Fr., Ovilla Christian

Taz Valencia, Sr., Waxahachie

Kadia Ward, Soph., Midlothian

Ziria Wright, Sr., Ferris

Rylee Yarborough, Soph., Ferris

Boys

Player of the Year finalists

Corbin Green, Sr., Midlothian

CJ Noland, Sr., Waxahachie

Montez Young, Sr., Waxahachie

Team members

Caleb Bjerke, Soph., Ovilla Christian

Corbin Green, Sr., Midlothian

Jaydon Hogg, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Kort Holley, Sr., Italy

Nathan Hunter, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Jalen Lake, Sr., Waxahachie

Caden Mills, Jr., Maypearl

CJ Noland, Sr., Waxahachie

Demarcus Rankin, Sr., Ferris

Julius Williams, Jr., Italy

Kelton Williams, Soph., Midlothian

Montez Young, Sr., Waxahachie

Honorable mentions

Prince Banks, Jr., Waxahachie

Makaden Bodie, Soph., Palmer

Carrington Casteel, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Evan Cunningham, Jr., Italy

Carter Fagan, Sr., Ferris

Micah Fitch, Jr., Ovilla Christian

Grant Gilmore, Soph., Ennis

Drake Heads, Jr,, Life Waxahachie

Greg Johnson, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Trenn Marlin, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Reginald Osborne, Soph., Red Oak

DJ Pigford, Sr., Waxahachie

Kaleb Pointer, Sr., Ferris

V’Zarion Roberson, Jr., Waxahachie

Heath Roesler, Jr., Maypearl

Jayden Saxon, Jr., Italy

Jalyn Wallace, Soph., Italy

Haydon Wilson, Soph., Mid. Heritage