MISD girls' teams aim for district title repeats

The Heritage High School girls’ basketball team is off and running on a quest for what they hope will eventually be a fourth straight district championship.

The Jaguars return almost intact from last season’s region semifinalist team that finished 23-6 overall under head coach Angie Evans. The team did lose Elizabeth Schmidt, the Ellis County High School Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Year, to graduation but picked up a key addition in junior guard Taysie Trejo, a transfer from Maypearl who was a member of the Ellis County HSSA team last spring.

Trejo joins fellow HHS juniors Kora Huff and Jerzie Bryant, who were also Ellis HSSA honorees last spring.

The Jags opened the new campaign on Friday night with a 52-29 win over Class 5A Everman at HHS Arena. A 17-3 Heritage run in the second period helped break the game open as the Jags outscored the Lady Bulldogs in all four quarters.

Trejo and Bryant led the way with 10 points each, with Trejo adding four steals and a 3-of-4 night from behind the 3-point arc in her Heritage debut. Huff followed with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Other contributors were Elise Stafford and Alayna Lopez with six points each, freshman Ava Batty with five points and Ivy Preusser with four points.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Decatur on Tuesday evening. They will host Class 1A power Lipan on Friday before hosting Waco La Vega next Tuesday, with both games set for 6:30 p.m. tip-offs.

HHS will play in the Canyon Shootout Nov. 19-20 and the Glen Rose Showcase Nov. 22, and will host the Heritage Tournament Dec. 9-11. They will also compete in the Whataburger Tournament at Saginaw High School Dec. 28-30.

District 11-4A play begins at home against Alvarado on Dec. 14. The Jags haven’t lost a district game since the 2017-2018 season. It will be the final 4A season for the Jags, who will jump to Class 5A next season.

MHS set for tip-off

The Midlothian High School girls are coming off a 19-5 regular season and a share of their first district championship in 28 years, and are eager for more success.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to open the season on the road against Burleson Centennial on Tuesday night.

Coach Amy Tennison’s Lady Panthers will miss the graduated Kierra Middleton, who took her basketball talents to Tulane University this fall. However, the team returns a solid core of players, led by seniors Aaniyah Hayes, Halle Manwarren and Kai Nixon as well as top juniors Bailey Davis, Sheridan Silvers, Kadia Ward and Elise Jones.

With COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed this season, tournament play makes a return and the Lady Panthers will play this weekend in the Burleson Centennial tourney. They will also play in the She Got Game tournament at Fieldhouse USA in Mansfield Dec, 2-4 and are entered in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville Dec. 28-30.

After a non-district game at Mansfield High next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the Lady Panthers will make their season debut at the refurbished MHS Arena on Nov. 19 against county rival Waxahachie.

District 14-5A play will begin on Dec. 17 at home against Joshua.