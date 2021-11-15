No. 21 MHS boys ease past Crandall in opener

Mirror report

MANSFIELD — The Class 5A No. 21-ranked Midlothian Panthers hit the hardwood running in their 2021-2022 debut on Saturday afternoon, holding off Crandall, 49-42, in the Mansfield Shootout at Legacy High School.

Junior Kelton Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the opener, followed by classmate Nathan Shepherd with 10 points. Junior Ovie Agbigbe netted only three points but grabbed a game-high 13 boards.

Other MHS scorers were sophomore Rorik Harrison with five points, senior Taylor Tobey with four, senior Cooper Wyckoff with three, and senior Calix Hampton with two.

As might be expected in an opening game, the Panthers struggled from the floor, making only 17 of 69 attempts and 4-of-26 from beyond the arc. The team did sink 9 of 11 from the foul line.

Da’shawn Hall and Jason Orta led Crandall with 11 points each.

The Panthers are coming off a 22-6 season, winning the District 14-5A championship and reaching the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals.

The Panthers were scheduled to travel to Class 4A No. 18-ranked Wilmer-Hutchins on Tuesday night. They will begin play in the Arlington Classic on Thursday at Bowie High School against Dallas Skyline at 5:30 p.m., then will return on Friday to take on host Bowie at 10 a.m. and Fort Worth South Hills at 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers will also travel to Grand Prairie next Tuesday for an 8 p.m. tip before heading into Thanksgiving.

Girls win bracket title

BURLESON — The Midlothian Lady Panthers won three of four games in the Burleson Centennial tournament over the weekend, and won the Silver Bracket championship with a 47-43 victory over Argyle Liberty Christian on Saturday.

MHS junior Bailey Davis scored 17 points to lead the way and was named to the all-tournament team. Halle Manwarren added nine points, followed by Sheridan Silvers with six, Kadia Ward with five, Aaniyah Hayes with four, and the trio of Lilly Pearce, Karley Massey and Elise Jones with two each.

MHS opened up a 7-point lead at the start before Liberty Christian clawed back to within 19-17 at the half. The second half was nip-and-tuck with the Lady Panthers maintaining a 33-29 edge at the end of three.

The Lady Panthers (4-2) opened the tournament with a 59-34 win over Waco Midway on Thursday, but were tripped up in Friday’s early game with a 37-34 loss to San Angelo Central. The team bounced back later Friday with a 53-38 win over host Centennial, its second victory over the Lady Spartans in three days. MHS had traveled to Centennial for a non-district game last Tuesday, and claimed a 69-55 triumph.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to visit Mansfield High on Tuesday night. They will make their MHS Arena debut on Friday against an improved Waxahachie Lady Indian squad, with tip set for 6:30 p.m. They will also host Wylie East for a Monday matinee at 12:30 p.m. before heading into the Turkey Day holiday.