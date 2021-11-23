No. 14 Jags notch quality win at home

Mirror report

The Class 4A No. 14-ranked Heritage Jaguars’ girls basketball team experienced both extremes last week as they pulled off an upset of the No. 9 team in Class 4A at home, then suffered a difficult weekend against two highly-ranked teams in the Canyon Shootout.

The Jags (4-3) opened strongly with a 52-47 victory over state-ranked Waco La Vega, rallying from a four-point halftime deficit.

Jerzie Bryant led the way with 15 points, followed by Ivy Preusser with 14 and Elise Stafford, the squad’s only senior, with 10. Other scorers were Grace Sweeney with five points; Jules Burrows, Natalya Shelton and Aba Batty with two; and Taysie Trejo and Kora Huff with one.

On Friday in Canyon, the Jags faced the host team and took a 2-point edge into the final eight minutes, but 4A No. 3 Canyon pulled away for a 51-43 win. Bryant scored 16 for HHS, followed by Preusser with seven, Batty with six, Stafford, Shelton and Alayna Lopez with four; and Cayla Williams with two.

The Jags came back on Saturday and hit the wall in the second half of a 59-33 loss to 5A No. 3 Lubbock Cooper. HHS managed to keep it a 24-15 game at the half, but Cooper pulled away in the second half.

Bryant once again paced the Jags with 13 points, with Huff adding five and Batty four.

The Jags traveled to the Glen Rose Shootout on Monday to take on Amarillo Palo Duro and were scheduled to host 4A No. 7 Sunnyvale on Tuesday before the Thanksgiving holiday. They will return to the hardwood next Tuesday to host the Waxahachie Lady Indians at 6:30 p.m.

The Heritage boys, meanwhile, will get into the swing of things with a full complement following the conclusion of football season.

The Jags (1-0) had games scheduled against Keller Timber Creek on Monday afternoon at home, and against Wichita Falls Rider on Tuesday afternoon at Fort Worth Brewer. They will return from the holiday next Tuesday at 4A No. 11 Waco Connally with tip set for 6:30 p.m.