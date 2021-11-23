No. 21 Panthers go 2-1 at Arlington tourney

Mirror report

ARLINGTON — The Class 5A No. 21-ranked Midlothian Panthers held their own in the Arlington Classic over the weekend, going 2-1 and suffering their first loss by a point to the host team.

The Panthers (5-1) opened the tournament with a 53-48 victory over Dallas Skyline, getting 19 points from Kelton Williams and 14 from Nathan Shepherd. Other scorers were Taylor Tobey with seven, Ovie Agbigbe with five, Cooper Wyckoff and Bryce Tennison with three each, and Calix Hampton with two.

On Friday, MHS was nipped by Arlington Bowie on the Volunteers’ home floor, 58-57. In that game, Williams poured in 23 points and Agbigbe added 19, followed by Taylor Tobey with seven, Shepherd with six and Trevor Tobey with two.

The Panthers made it a winning weekend on Saturday with a 57-19 rout of Fort Worth South Hills. The bench emptied early as 10 players found the scoring column, led by sophomore Rorik Harrison with nine points. Wyckoff added eight, Williams and Alex Becerra six each, Shepherd five, Taylor Tobey and Hampton four each, Tennison three, Trevor Tobey two and Agbigbe one.

MHS opened the week last Tuesday at Class 4A No. 18-ranked Wilmer-Hutchins and came away with an impressive 57-37 victory. Williams was 8-of-12 from the floor for 24 points and seven rebounds, followed by Shepherd with 15 points and six boards. Tennison added six points, Agbigbe and Taylor Tobey four each, Harrison three and Becerra one.

The Panthers were scheduled to visit Grand Prairie on Tuesday night. They will return from Thanksgiving next Tuesday, hosting Richland at MHS Arena.

Girls: MHS 47, Waxahachie 21

The Lady Panthers made their season home debut a winning one Friday night as they defeated the Waxahachie Lady Indians, 47-21, at MHS Arena.

Kadia Ward had 11 points to lead the Lady Panthers and Elise Jones added 10, each scoring seven in the first quarter as MHS jumped out to an 18-7 lead at the end of one. Halle Manwarren finished with nine points, Sheridan Silvers seven, Bailey Davis and Karley Massey four each, and Hannah Hill two.

MHS dominated from start to finish, leading 25-9 at the half. The advantage grew to 36-15 at the end of three quarters.

Amara Edozie led the Lady Indians (3-6) with eight points.

Last Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers traveled to Mansfield High and came away with a 59-34 triumph. MHS outscored Mansfield in all four quarters to win going away.

The Lady Panthers (6-2) hosted Wylie East on Monday afternoon for their last action before the holiday. They will return on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Mansfield Lake Ridge and will entertain 5A No. 10 Mansfield Timberview next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.