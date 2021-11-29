HHS boys, girls notch pre-holiday wins

Mirror report

The Heritage Jaguar girls entered the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in winning fashion last week with victories over Amarillo Palo Duro and Sunnyvale. The Jags also vaulted into the top 10 in Class 4A in the Texas High School Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll.

At the Glen Rose Shootout last Monday, the Jags (5-3) jumped out to a double-digit lead at the half and used a strong finishing kick for a 51-31 win over Palo Duro. HHS led 14-7 at the end of one, but the Dins fought back to within six points to end the third quarter.

Jerzie Bryant led the way for Heritage with a dozen points. Alayna Lopez followed with eight, Ava Batty with seven, Ivy Preusser and Natalya Shelton with six each, Elis Stafford with four, Taysie Trejo and Grace Sweeney with three each and Jules Burrows with two.

The Jags followed a day later with an impressive 63-46 home victory over Sunnyvale, at the time ranked No. 7 in 4A. HHS made their hay in the middle periods, outscoring the Lady Raiders 21-14 in the second and 14-4 in the third.

Bryant scored 15 in the win, followed by Preusser with 14 and Sweeney with 12. Other scorers were Trejo with nine, Burrows with seven and Kora Huff with six.

Sunnyvale dropped to No. 11 in this week’s poll.

The HHS girls were scheduled to return to action on Tuesday night at home against the Waxahachie Lady Indians. They will travel to Arlington Bowie on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip, and will stay on the road next Tuesday against 4A No. 12 Kennedale at 6:30 p.m.

Boys: HHS 41, WF Rider 40, OT

WHITE SETTLEMENT — Hayden Wilson’s 3-point basket in the final seconds of overtime opened up a 4-point margin and allowed the Jaguars to hang on to a 41-40 win over Wichita Falls Rider last Tuesday at Brewer High School.

The Jags won despite shooting just 28 percent from the field and 52 percent from the free throw line.

Rider took a 21-20 lead into halftime as Kip Royal beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer. The Jags regained the lead in the second half and led by as many as seven points before the Raiders rallied to force overtime.

The Jags (2-1) were scheduled to resume action on Tuesday night at Waco Connally. They will be hosting the Heritage Hoopfest beginning Thursday at MHHS Arena, and will host Mexia next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.