Holiday week hard on Panther hoopsters

Mirror report

GRAND PRAIRIE — The Class 5A No. 21-ranked Midlothian Panthers got 25 points and eight rebounds from junior Kelton Williams, and the Panthers almost pulled off a road win against a strong Class 6A program last Tuesday.

But Williams fouled out in the waning moments of the game, and the Grand Prairie Gophers came away with a 56-54 decision in the teams’ last action before the Turkey Day holiday.

Cooper Wyckoff added 12 points for the Panthers (5-2) and Nathan Shepherd 11, including a pair of 3-pointers. Taylor Tobey chipped in with four points and Ovie Agbigbe with two.

The Gophers jumped out to a 15-8 lead before the Panthers came storming back on a 19-8 run to take a four-point halftime lead before Grand Prairie tied it at 39-all entering the final eight minutes.

The Panthers were slated to return to action on Tuesday night against Richland in their first regular-season home game of the year at MHS Arena.

They will compete in the Spring Creek Classic in Mansfield starting on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against Keller Central at Mansfield High School. They will follow at 6 p.m. against either 5A No. 3-ranked Amarillo or A&M Consolidated, with bracket play continuing on Friday and Saturday.

The Panthers will host Irving Nimitz next Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. to begin a 5-game homestand leading up to the District 14-5A opener against Ennis on Dec. 21.

Lady Panthers drop pair

The Midlothian Lady Panthers’ Thanksgiving week was a little more somber than usual as they bracketed the holiday with losses against Wylie East and Mansfield Lake Ridge.

On Monday before the holiday, the Lady Panthers (6-4) hosted Wylie East and came away with a 51-50 loss. The entire game was close the whole way, with neither team leading by more than four points.

Elise Jones led MHS with 13 points, followed by Kadia Ward with 11 and Aaniyah Hayes with 10. Halle Manwarren added nine, Bailey Davis six and Sheridan Silvers one.

Saturday’s contest was more decisive, as Lake Ridge jumped out to a 27-7 second-quarter lead and coasted to a 60-35 win. The Lady Panthers were an icy 29 percent from the field.

Davis was a bright spot for MHS with 23 points, including three 3-pointers. But not much more scoring was to be had for the Lady Panthers as Jones added six points, Hayes four and Ward two.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Mansfield Timberview on Tuesday evening in non-district play.

They will compete in the She Got Game tournament in Mansfield beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. against Austin High. They will also face Baton Rouge Madison Prep at 6:15 p.m. on Friday and Centennial (Colo.) Arapahoe at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. The Lady Panthers will return home to take on Colleyville Heritage next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.