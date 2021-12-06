Freshman leads No. 7 Jags at Bowie

Mirror report

ARLINGTON — The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Heritage Jaguars picked up a pair of 10-point wins over Class 6A competition last week, culminating in a 57-47 victory at Arlington Bowie on Friday night.

Heritage freshman Ava Batty had a breakout game with a career-high 20 points in the victory, followed by Jerzie Bryant with 19 and Taysie Trejo with 10. Jules Burrows added four points, and Alayna Lopez and Kora Huff each pitched in two.

The contest was close for the first three quarters. Bowie led 10-8 early, but the Jags took the lead in the second quarter and nursed a 33-32 edge into the final eight minutes.

Last Tuesday, the Jags hosted 6A neighbor Waxahachie and pulled away for a 37-27 win in non-district action.

Bryant led Heritage (7-3) with 14 points. Other scorers for the Jags were Elise Stafford and Grace Sweeney with six points each, Huff with five, Madeline Berumen with three, Batty with two and Trejo with one.

The first-half pace was slow as the Lady Indians led 5-3 at the end of one and held HHS to an 11-10 lead at the break. The Jags held a 2-point lead entering the fourth quarter before pulling away.

Amara Edozie led the Lady Indians (5-8) with eight points, followed by Emma Schmelzer with seven, Madison Siggers with five, Pearce Burns with three, and Kyla McBride and Scout Burns with two each.

The Jags were scheduled to visit 4A No. 8 Kennedale on Tuesday night. They will open the girls’ version of the Heritage Hoopfest at HHS Arena against Fort Worth Eastern Hills at high noon and 3A No. 24 Brock at 5:20 p.m.

The Hoopfest continues Friday with games against Azle at 10:40 a.m. and Corsicana at 6:40 p.m. The tournament concludes Saturday with bracket play.

The Jags will open District 11-4A play next Tuesday against Alvarado at HHS. They will honor sophomore teammate Khloe Clark, who was diagnosed last month with stage-3 cancer and is undergoing treatment.