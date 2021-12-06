MHS boys struggle in Spring Creek tourney

Mirror report

MANSFIELD — It was a tough-luck kind of weekend for the Midlothian Panthers as they went 0-4 in the Mansfield ISD Spring Creek Classic to crash out of the Class 5A boys’ statewide basketball poll.

The Panthers opened the tournament with a 62-58 loss to Keller Central despite 24 points and eight rebounds from Kelton Williams and 18 points from Ovie Agbigbe. Later in the day, MHS dropped a 60-43 decision to College Station A&M Consolidated. Senior Cooper Wyckoff hit four 3-pointers to lead the team with 16 points.

On Friday in consolation play, the Panthers suffered a 60-43 loss to The Woodlands College Park, with Agbigbe scoring 13 points and Taylor Tobey and Williams adding nine each in the setback. The tournament ended later that day with a disappointing 41-40 loss to Arlington Seguin, with Wyckoff netting 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Agbigbe added 13 points.

The Panthers (5-7) were scheduled to return to action at MHS Arena against Irving Nimitz on Tuesday night. The Nimitz game begins a streak of five straight home contests for the Panthers, including against Burleson Centennial on Friday and next Tuesday against Mansfield Legacy. Both games will tip off at 8 p.m.