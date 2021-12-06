Lady Panthers salvage win at ‘She Got Game’

Mirror report

MANSFIELD — The Midlothian Lady Panthers managed to take one win out of three games this weekend in the She Got Game Classic at Fieldhouse USA, but were competitive in all three outings.

The Lady Panthers wrapped up the tournament on Saturday with a 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Centennial (Colo.) Arapahoe, snapping a 5-game winless streak.

The Lady Panthers trailed 25-17 at halftime, but Bailey Davis made four of her five 3-point baskets to lead the charge in the second half as MHS closed to within four at the end of three and then used a 19-12 fourth quarter to come away with the win.

Davis finished with 24 points to pace the Lady Panthers, while Elise Jones added a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Lilly Pearce contributed four points and three steals.

The Lady Panthers began the classic on Thursday evening with a 56-49 loss to Class 6A No. 10-ranked Austin High, and came back on Friday evening and suffered a 46-40 loss to Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep.

Before the classic, the Lady Panthers opened the week last Tuesday with a 58-43 loss to 5A No. 16 Mansfield Timberview at MHS Arena.

Davis scored 11 points for MHS, followed by Sheridan Silvers and Jones with nine each and Kadia Ward with eight. Halle Manwarren added four and Karley Massey two.

Timberview raced out to a huge first-half lead, outscoring the Lady Panthers 22-11 in the first quarter en route to a 43-20 advantage at the break.

The Lady Panthers (7-7) were scheduled to host Colleyville Heritage for a non-district game on Tuesday evening. They will host Arlington Lamar on Friday at 6:30 p.m., then will have an open date on Tuesday to get ready for their District 14-5A opener at MHS against Joshua next Friday, Dec. 17.