Jags compete in Glen Rose tourney

Mirror report

GLEN ROSE — The Heritage High School boys’ basketball team competed in the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament this past weekend.

The Jaguars defeated Lubbock Christian on Friday, 51-44. They took on Bridgeport on Friday and host team Glen Rose on Saturday.

Last Tuesday, the Jags knocked off Mexia, 79-57, in non-district action at HHS Arena. Landon Anderson led the visiting Black Cats with 14 points.

Last weekend, the Jags hosted the Heritage Hoopfest and opened the tournament with a 62-55 win against Corsicana, then came back later Thursday and notched a 61-38 win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights.

On Friday, the pools reconfigured, and the Jags took on Kaufman and Nacogdoches. They ended the day with a 59-58 loss to the Nacogdoches Dragons.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Waco La Vega on Tuesday night for a non-district game. They will host Fort Worth South Hills on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before opening District 11-4A play next Tuesday afternoon at Venus at 12:15 p.m.