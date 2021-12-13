Lady Panthers record 2 home wins

Mirror report

After a five-game winless streak, the Midlothian Lady Panthers have regained their winning form just in time to defend their District 14-5A title share of a year ago.

The Lady Panthers held visiting Arlington Lamar to a single field goal in the first eight minutes and to a free throw in the third frame on Friday evening, spelling a 54-17 non-district victory at MHS Arena and extending their latest streak to three wins in a row.

Sheridan Silvers scored a game-high 15 points and Bailey Davis scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter before fouling out late for the Lady Panthers, who only dressed eight players. Elise Jones netted seven points, Aaniyah Hayes and Halle Manwarren six each, Hannah Hill four and Karley Massey two.

The Lady Panthers led by a 13-2 margin after the first eight minutes. After taking a breather in the second quarter, MHS turned it into a rout with a 23-1 third quarter and carried a 42-11 edge into the fourth.

Last Tuesday, the MHS girls broke a third-quarter tie and won over visiting Colleyville Heritage, 45-39.

Jones paced the Lady Panther scoring with a dozen points and Silvers added 11. Other scorers were Manwarren with nine, Davis with five, Hill with four, and Hayes and Lilly Pearce with two apiece.

MHS doubled Colleyville at the end of one, 14-7, but Colleyville fought back to within two at halftime and pulled even at 32-all entering the final eight minutes.

Following an open date on Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers (9-7) will begin their 14-5A slate on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at home against Joshua as the current homestand continues. They will stay home for a contest against Ennis next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Following Christmas, the Lady Panthers will compete in the Sandra Meadows Classic hosted by Duncanville Dec. 28-30.