Panthers bounce back with home wins

Mirror report

Bouncing back from a tough tournament showing last weekend, the Midlothian Panthers righted the ship in a big way with a pair of non-district victories at MHS Arena.

On Friday, the Panthers jumped out to a quick double-figure lead and coasted to a 46-37 win over Class 6A Richardson Pearce.

Ovie Agbigbe led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds in the win, followed by Cooper Wyckoff with 11 points and Kelton Williams with 10 points and three assists. Other scorers were Taylor Tobey with eight, Bryce Tennison with two, and Brodan Ware and Trevor Tobey with one each.

Behind a 3-pointer and basket each from Agbigbe and Wyckoff, the Panthers jumped out to a 19-6 lead at the end of one. MHS maintained its edge the rest of the way, taking a 26-15 lead into the locker room.

Last Tuesday, the Panthers (7-6) snapped a 5-game skid with a 61-36 win over visiting Irving Nimitz. MHS outscored the Vikings by a wide margin through the first three periods, including a 16-2 third quarter.

Williams finished with 17 points, followed by Trevor Tobey with 13 on three treys and Wyckoff with 12, including two triples. Other scorers were Calix Hampton with six, Rorik Harrison with five, Alex Becerra with four, and Taylor Tobey and Tennison with two each. Williams and Becerra each added seven boards.

The Panthers were scheduled to stay at home on Tuesday night for a non-district game against 5A No. 11-ranked Mansfield Legacy. They will host No. 12 Mansfield Summit on Friday at 8 p.m., then will open District 14-5A play next Tuesday at MHS Arena against Ennis before entering the holidays.

The Panthers’ next action following Christmas will be at the annual Kaufman Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28. They will open against Seagoville at 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 27 and will follow at 5 p.m. against Wylie East, with bracket play taking place the following day.