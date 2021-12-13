No. 7 Jag girls win own tourney

Mirror report

Extending their winning streak to 10 games, the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Heritage High School girls’ basketball team annexed another championship on Saturday, beating Dallas Lincoln, 40-28, in the finale of the Heritage Hoopfest at HHS Arena.

Along the way, the Jaguars picked up some impressive victories, routing Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Class 3A No. 24-ranked Brock on Thursday, and Azle and Corsicana on Friday, all by margins or 29 points or more.

The Jags (13-3) started off with a 62-8 rout of Eastern Hills, with six players scoring either eight or nine points. They followed later Thursday with a 56-27 win over Brock behind junior Jerzie Bryant’s 14 points and four 3-pointers, with the Jags outscoring the Lady Eagles 32-9 in the first eight minutes.

Bryant heated up for five treys and 27 points early Friday in a 54-23 pounding of Azle; and the standout junior carried on with 13 points in a 56-14 blowout of Corsicana.

In Saturday’s contest, Bryant scored 12 points and Elise Stafford added 10 as HHS ended the game on a 13-3 run. The Jags started strong with an 11-2 lead, but Lincoln made it a game by closing to within 18-15 at halftime.

Other scorers were Grace Sweeney with six; Ava Batty and Cayla Williams with four each; Ivy Preusser with three; and Taysie Trejo with a free throw.

But even in spite of winning their own tourney, perhaps HHS’ most impressive win of the week came on the road.

Last Tuesday, the Heritage girls took an early lead and held on for a 64-60 road victory over 4A No. 8 Kennedale after being outscored 20-17 in the final eight minutes.

Freshman Batty led the way with 17 points, followed by Bryant with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists and Trejo with 11 points. Sweeney added eight, Kora Huff seven, Preusser three and Stafford two.

The Jags led 31-22 at the half, then had to fend off a late KHS surge.

Following Tuesday night’s District 11-4A opener at HHS Arena against Alvarado, the Jags will travel to Godley on Friday for a 4:15 p.m. tip, then will host Venus next Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. That will wrap up the pre-holiday slate for the Jags, who will return to action Dec. 28-30 in the Whataburger Tournament at Saginaw High School.