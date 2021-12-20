Jags rout South Hills in final district tune-up

Mirror report

Bouncing back from a tough road game at state-ranked Waco La Vega, the Heritage High School boys basketball team tuned up for the start of district play on Friday at HHS Arena as they blasted Fort Worth South Hills, 80-29.

The Jaguars (10-7) took control of the game early, grabbing a 25-7 lead at the end of the first quarter behind 10 points by Greg Johnson and eight more from Will Haralson. The advantage grew to 41-15 at halftime.

Haralson led the way with 22 points on the night, followed by Hayden Wilson with 13 points and Johnson with 12. Other scorers included Austin Craft with six; the quintet of Austin Walts, Jordan Texada, Carrington Casteel, Xavier Moten and Deuce Gunner all with five; and Luke Scott with two.

Last Tuesday, the Jags went on the road and struggled mightily against Class 4A No. 16-ranked La Vega, losing 71-45. The Jags fell into a 20-2 hole in the first eight minutes and by the time they righted the ship, the game was out of hand.

The Jags were scheduled to open District 11-4A action on Tuesday afternoon at Venus before breaking for the holidays.

They will take part in the Blue Boys Division of the Whataburger Tournament Dec. 28-30 at Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School, opening against Wall at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28. The bracket is loaded with state-ranked squads from Argyle, Van Alstyne, San Antonio Cole, Brock, Tatum, Diboll, Peaster and Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.

District play will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at HHS against Life Waxahachie at 7 p.m.