MHS girls open 14-5A with win

The Midlothian High School girls’ basketball team opened defense of their District 14-5A championship in winning fashion on Friday night with a 60-29 victory over Joshua at MHS Arena.

Bailey Davis scored 18 points to lead the Lady Panthers, and Elise Jones added a dozen points. Other scorers were Aaniyah Hayes and Sheridan Silvers with nine each, Halle Manwarren with six, Karley Massey with four and Lilly Pearce with two.

The Lady Panthers (10-7, 1-0) had been idle last Tuesday after drawing a bye on 14-5A opening night, but showed no signs of rust against the Lady Owls. They opened with a 15-4 first quarter and coasted to a 26-17 halftime lead before finishing strong.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to continue district play on Tuesday evening at home against Ennis before breaking for the Christmas holiday.

MHS will compete in the 71st annual Sandra Meadows Classic at Duncanville High School Dec. 28-30. A total of 32 teams are entered, including teams from Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.

The Lady Panthers will open the tournament against Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and will face either Pearland or Dallas Bishop Lynch the next morning in either the winner’s or consolation bracket.

They will resume district action at Red Oak on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m.