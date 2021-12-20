Panthers drop 2 entering district play

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers suffered another tough week against two state-ranked Mansfield ISD opponents, but the slate gets wiped clean with the start of District 15-4A play.

The Panthers opened the week last Tuesday with a 61-44 setback at the hands of Class 5A No. 10 Mansfield Legacy at MHS Arena.

Kelton Williams led the Panthers with 15 points and five rebounds. Other scorers were Taylor Tobey and Ovie Agbigbe with seven points each, Rorik Harrison with six, Trevor Tobey with five and Brodan Ware with two.

On Friday in their final prep for district play, the Panthers (7-9) hosted 5A No. 11 Mansfield Summit and came away with a 57-45 loss.

Williams once again was the only Panther in double-digit scoring with 16 points, adding a team-high five boards. Cooper Wyckoff added seven points, Calix Hampton six, Taylor Tobey five, Agbigbe and Alex Becerra four each, and Harrison three.

The Panthers were scheduled to host Ennis for their district opener on Tuesday afternoon. They will play in the Kaufman tournament after Christmas, with opening games on Monday, Dec. 27 against Seagoville at 10:20 a.m. and against Wylie East at 5 p.m.

MHS will resume district play on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Red Oak.