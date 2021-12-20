No. 6 Jags assist one of their own

Mirror report

Even while coming to the aid of a teammate, the Heritage High School girls’ basketball team keeps climbing the state charts with every week that passes.

On Friday, the Class 4A No. 6-ranked Jaguars got off to a strong start and cruised to a 43-26 road win over Godley, marking a perfect start to the District 11-4A schedule.

Grace Sweeney led the Jags (15-3, 2-0) with 12 points. Other scorers were Elise Stafford with eight, Jerzie Bryant and Alayna Lopez with six each, Asia Purnell with five, and Ava Batty, Cayla Williams and Kora Huff all with two.

The Jags held Godley to two points in the first eight minutes and eased to a 17-7 halftime lead. HHS continued to pull away in the second half.

Last Tuesday, the Jags opened district play at HHS Arena with a 60-33 victory over Alvarado. The game was important because the team honored teammate Khloe Clark, a sophomore who was diagnosed with stage-3 cancer last month and is undergoing treatment. The combined communities donated $5,000 to help the Clark family with their medical expenses.

Khloe is the daughter of CaShan and Karrie Clark, who both teach and coach in Midlothian ISD. CaShan Clark is an Alvarado native.

This time, Bryant led the way with 16 points, with Stafford right behind with 15 and Batty with 10. The Jags also got eight points from Huff, four each from Taysie Trejo and Sweeney, and three from Purnell.

The Jags led 20-6 at the end of one and never looked back, maintaining a 29-15 edge at the intermission.

HHS was slated to host Venus on Tuesday afternoon in the final district game before the holidays.

The Jags will play in the Blue Girls division of the Whataburger Tournament at Saginaw High School Dec. 28-30. They will open the tournament against Wall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, then will face either 3A No. 20 Ponder or 4A No. 23 Bridgeport on Wednesday in either the winner’s or consolation bracket.

Eleven of the 16 teams in the tournament are ranked by either the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches or the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Other teams in the tournament include 4A No. 3 Canyon and No. 9 Sunnyvale, as well as TAPPS 6A No. 5 Argyle Liberty Christian, 3A No. 3 Jim Ned, No. 9 Bishop, No. 10 Little River Academy, No. 12 Peaster and No. 17 Maypearl. Class 1A No. 5 Nazareth and defending 1A state champion Dodd City are also in the field.

The Jags will begin the new year by returning to 11-4A play at Life Waxahachie on Tuesday, Jan. 4.