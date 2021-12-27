HHS boys handle Venus in district debut

Mirror report

VENUS — The Heritage High School boys’ basketball team opened District 11-4A play last Tuesday afternoon with a 63-43 victory at Venus, entering the Christmas break with a 1-0 mark in the circuit.

The Jags (11-7, 1-0) are taking part this week in the Blue Boys Division of the Whataburger Tournament at Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School. HHS was scheduled to open against Wall on Tuesday morning.

The bracket is loaded with state-ranked squads with Class 4A No. 8 Argyle and No. 13 Van Alstyne; 3A No. 2 San Antonio Cole, No. 3 Brock, No. 6 Tatum, No. 12 Diboll and No. 23 Peaster; and TAPPS 6A Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, which was formerly ranked.

District play will resume next Tuesday, Jan. 4 at HHS against Life Waxahachie at 7 p.m.