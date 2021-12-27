Panthers fight off Lions in 14-5A opener

Mirror report

The start of District 14-5A play was just the tonic the Midlothian Panthers needed, as they got off the schneid and battled to a 60-51 win over the Ennis Lions in the district opener for both teams last Tuesday afternoon at MHS Arena.

Junior Kelton Williams led the Panthers (8-9, 1-0) with 16 points and five rebounds, Other scorers were Calix Hampton with eight points, Nathan Shepherd with seven, Trevor Tobey with six, Taylor Tobey with five and Ovie Agbigbe with two.

The Panthers, who entered the game having dropped 8 of their previous 10 outings, struggled from the field against Ennis, making just 2-of-10 from 3-point range and 16-of-44 overall. Williams, though, made 10-of-12 from the free-throw line to help put the game away down the stretch.

MHS led 14-6 after one, but a pair of 3-pointers by Ennis’ Jamie Taylor highlighted an 8-0 run to bring the Lions back even before the Panthers clawed to a 27-24 halftime lead. The Panthers nursed home the win after maintaining a 3-point edge at the end of the third.

Dee Johnson finished with 11 points for Ennis (7-7, 0-1). Taylor wound up with six points and Garron Gilmore added five points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Panthers were set to play in the Kaufman Holiday Tournament this week, with pool games on Monday against Seagoville and against Wylie East. Ennis was also entered in the tournament and was slated to open against Dallas Christian on Monday morning and Forney later that evening.

Bracket play was to take place on Tuesday, with all teams guaranteed four games.

MHS will resume district play on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Red Oak.