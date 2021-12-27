No. 6 HHS eases past Venus at home

Mirror report

The Class 4A No. 6-ranked Heritage Jaguar girls outscored the Venus Lady Bulldogs in all four quarters on Tuesday afternoon at HHS Arena and rolled to a 54-20 win in the final District 11-4A game before the holidays.

Heritage (16-3, 3-0) dominated from start to finish, leading 19-1 after the first eight minutes and 26-1 well into the second quarter. The Jags had 23 steals and outrebounded the Lady Bulldogs by a 43-25 margin.

Taysie Trejo led the Jags with 10 points, reaching double figures for the fourth time this season, and a total of 11 HHS players found the scoring column. Kora Huff finished with nine points, Jules Burrows with eight, Jerzie Bryant with seven, Grace Sweeney and Alayna Lopez each with four, Ava Batty and Natalya Shelton with three each, and Ivy Preusser, Maddie Berumen and Cayla Williams all with two apiece.

Venus (9-6, 1-1) was led by Katelynn Hill with eight points and six steals, while Eva Wilson and Jackie Perez chipped in with five points each and Taylor Summerlin had two.

The Jags were set to begin play in the Blue Girls division of the Whataburger Tournament at Saginaw High School starting on Tuesday. They were scheduled to open the tournament against Wall on Tuesday, then were to face either 3A No. 20 Ponder or 4A No. 23 Bridgeport on Wednesday in either the winner’s or consolation bracket.

Including HHS, 11 of the 16 teams in the tournament are ranked by either the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches or the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Other teams in the tournament include 4A No. 3 Canyon and No. 9 Sunnyvale, as well as 3A No. 3 Jim Ned, No. 9 Bishop, No. 10 Little River Academy, No. 12 Peaster and No. 17 Maypearl; and TAPPS 6A No. 5 Argyle Liberty Christian. Class 1A No. 5 Nazareth and defending 1A state champion Dodd City are also in the field.

The Jags will begin the new year by returning to 11-4A play at Life Waxahachie next Tuesday, Jan. 4.