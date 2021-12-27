Quick start sparks Lady Panthers past Ennis

Mirror report

The Midlothian Lady Panthers started the game by scoring the first 27 points against Ennis, then put it on cruise control the rest of the way for a 54-32 win on Tuesday evening at MHS Arena in both teams’ final action before the Christmas holiday.

Bailey Davis led the Lady Panthers (11-7, 2-0) with 18 points. Other scorers for MHS were Elise Jones with nine, Aaniyah Hayes and Sheridan Silvers with eight each, Halle Manwarren and Hannah Hill with four each, and Karley Massey with two.

After the Lady Panthers took a 27-0 lead at the end of one, the rest of the contest was played on even terms after MHS took the foot off the gas, making the final result more respectable for the visiting Lady Lions. The Lady Panthers led, 48-19, after three.

Hailey Pace led Ennis (6-14, 0-3) with 12 points, followed by Riley Pace and Ferlicia Blanchard with five apiece and Kansas King with four.

MHS was set to begin competition in the 71st Sandra Meadows Classic at Duncanville High School on Tuesday. A total of 32 teams are entered, including teams from Arkansas, California, Tennessee, Louisiana and Georgia.

The Lady Panthers were to open the tournament against Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian on Tuesday afternoon, with a game Wednesday morning against either Pearland or Dallas Bishop Lynch in either the winner’s or consolation bracket. The tournament concludes on Thursday,

The Lady Panthers will resume district action at Red Oak next Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m.