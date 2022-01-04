HHS girls 4th in Whataburger

Mirror report

SAGINAW — The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Heritage High School girls’ basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Blue Girls division of the prestigious Whataburger Tournament last week at Saginaw High School, but suffered a pair of losses to finish fourth in a very stout field.

The Jags opened the tournament against Wall last Tuesday, battling to a 42-39 victory. The Jags led 26-19 at the half, but had to hold off the Lady Hawks down the stretch after Wall cut it to a one-point game on a deep 3-pointer.

Jerzie Bryant, who was named to the all-tournament team, scored 11 points for MHS, followed by Elise Stafford and Taysie Trejo with eight points each; Ava Batty with six; Grace Sweeney with four; Kora Huff with three; and Ivy Preusser with two.

HHS advanced against Class 4A No. 23 Bridgeport on Wednesday in the winner’s bracket quarterfinals, rolling to a dominating 53-21 win. The Jags led 16-1 after the first eight minutes, 27-3 at the half and 41-6 at the end of three.

Trejo led the way this time with 13 points, followed by Huff with eight, Sweeney and Alayna Lopez with six each, Bryant with five, Stafford with four, Batty and Jules Burrows with three each, Natalya Shelton and Cayla Williams with two apiece, and Asia Purnell with one.

In the semifinals, the Jags took 3A No. 12 Peaster later on Wednesday and wound up on the losing end o a 72-55 result despite 24 points from Bryant. HHS held a 43-31 rebounding edge, but Peaster shot a sizzling 50 percent from 3-point land to take the win.

Other scorers were Preusser with eight, Stafford with seven, Batty and Huff with four each, and Sweeney, Burrows, and Lopez all with two.

In Thursday’s third-place game, HHS drew 4A No. 3 Canyon, falling 43-33. Bryant and Huff each netted eight points, followed by Sweeney with seven, Preusser with four, and Trejo and Batty with three each.

Including HHS, 11 of the 16 teams in the tournament were ranked by either the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches or the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Peaster defeated Class 3A No. 3 Jim Ned in the championship game, 64-48.

The Jags (18-5, 3-0) were set to resume 11-4A play at Life Waxahachie on Tuesday. They will host Hillsboro on Friday at 6:15 p.m. and will have a district bye next Tuesday.