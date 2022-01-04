Jags go 1-2 in tournament play

Mirror report

SAGINAW — The Heritage Jaguars won their opening game handily before dropping the next two in the Blue Boys Division of the Whataburger Tournament last week at Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School.

The Jags opened the tournament with a 53-34 victory over Wall on Tuesday, then suffered a 58-36 loss on Wednesday to Class 3A No. 2-ranked San Antonio Cole, best known as the alma mater of Shaquille O’Neal.

The Jags ended the tournament on Thursday with a 62-52 setback against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.

The Jags (12-9, 1-0) were scheduled to return to District 11-4A action against Life Waxahachie on Tuesday night. They will travel on Friday night to Hillsboro for a 7 p.m. tip and will have a district open date next Tuesday.