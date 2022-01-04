MHS girls get a win in Meadows Classic

Mirror report

DUNCANVILLE — The Midlothian Lady Panthers won their opener in the 71st Sandra Meadows Classic at Duncanville High School last Tuesday before dropping the next two games.

The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a thrilling 45-43 win against Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian last Tuesday afternoon. Briarcrest led 29-28 at the half before the Lady Panthers regained a 40-35 edge at the end of three. MHS used buckets by Elise Jones and Sheridan Silvers as well as a Silvers free throw to stay afloat.

Bailey Davis led the way with 21 points, followed by Jones with 10, Aaniyah Hayes with five, Halle Manwarren with four, Silvers with three and Hannah Hill with two.

However, on Wednesday, the Lady Panthers fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 50-36 loss to Pearland in a second-round contest. Pearland led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter and 29-23 at intermission, and then an 11-2 third-quarter run put the Lady Oilers in command.

Manwarren scored 10 points to lead MHS, followed by Jones with seven, Silvers with six, Hayes and Davis with five each, and Lilly Pearce with three.

In consolation play later on Wednesday, the Lady Panthers led Colleyville Heritage 32-29 headed into the fourth quarter, but came away with a 46-41 loss.

Only eight players were available for the Lady Panthers. Davis scored 10 for MHS before getting into foul trouble, eventually fouling out. Other scorers were Jones with nine, Karley Massey with six, Hayes and Manwarren with five each, and Pearce and Silvers with three apiece.

A total of 32 teams were in the tournament, including teams from Arkansas, California, Tennessee, Louisiana and Georgia. Duncanville defeated Conway, Ark. in a championship game thriller, 73-72.

The Lady Panthers (12-8, 2-0) were scheduled to resume district play at Red Oak on Tuesday evening. They will host Corsicana on Friday and then will hit the road to face Waco University next Tuesday, with both games tipping off at 6:30 p.m.