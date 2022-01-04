Panthers go 3-1 at Kaufman

Mirror report

KAUFMAN — It was a mostly successful two-day run in the Kaufman Holiday Tournament last week for the Midlothian Panthers as they finished 3-1 and captured third place to end the old year.

The Panthers started off by going 2-0 in pool play last Monday, opening with a 79-10 throttling of Seagoville and adding a 52-49 win over Wylie East.

In the second game against East, Nathan Shepherd led the way with 15 points including a pair of 3-pointers, followed by Rorik Harrison with 11 and Calix Hampton with 10. Taylor Tobey and Ovie Agbigbe added five each and Trevor Tobey finished with two.

In the semifinals in bracket play last Tuesday, the Panthers dropped a 53-47 decision to Royse City despite jumping out to an early 12-2 lead and holding an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. Shepherd led MHS with 22 points and Agbigbe added 13, followed by Alex Becerra with six, Taylor Tobey with four and Harrison with two.

The Panthers bounced back in the third-place game later Tuesday with a 54-44 win over the host Kaufman Lions. Taylor Tobey’s season-high 15 points led the team, followed by Shepherd with 14 and Agbigbe with 13. Hampton chipped in with eight and Trevor Tobey with four.

MHS (11-10, 1-0) was slated to resume district play on Tuesday at Red Oak. The Panthers will host Corsicana at MHS Arena at 8 p.m. on Friday, and will travel to Waco University next Tuesday for another 8 p.m. start.