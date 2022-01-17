HHS teams take pair from Ferris

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

FERRIS — The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Jaguars from Midlothian Heritage made the cross-county trip to Ferris last Friday night to take on the Lady Yellowjackets in a District 11-4A tilt that would pit the top two teams in the district.

Heritage jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on the home team but by the end of the opening quarter Ferris had clawed their back and were only down 11-9 going into the second frame. Once the second period started the game got away from Ferris very quickly as the Jags ramped up their full-court pressure and overall defensive play and blew the game open by the end of the second quarter. Heritage outscored Ferris by 23-4 to make the halftime score 34-13.

As the third frame started the Jags continued their relentless pressure and that was able to keep Ferris from making any kind of a push to cut the lead down. Heritage was able to expand the lead to 51-22 going into the final eight minutes. HHS put its second 5 on the floor for the majority of the fourth period and they were able to hold the Ferris offense down to make the final score 65-32.

The visitors from east Midlothian were spearheaded by junior Jerzie Bryant with 23 points, sophomore Grace Sweeney with 11 points and sophomore Ivy Preusser with eight points.

Overall the Jags (21-5, 6-0) played a very good team game with hustle, pinpoint passing and strong defense, which was needed to defeat a well-coached team with the same core commitment as Heritage.

The Lady Jackets were led by freshman Arianna Carey with 12 points and junior Rylee Yarborough with seven points.

The Jags were scheduled to be on the road once again against the Alvarado Indians (18-11, 3-2) on Tuesday night to start the second half of district play. They will host Godley at HHS this Friday and travel to Venus next Tuesday.

Ferris (12-16, 4-2) will next play at home again on Friday at 6:15 p.m. when it hosts Alvarado.

• 11-4A boys: MHS 66, Ferris 53

Playing on their home floor, the Heritage Jaguar boys seemed well-rested after last Tuesday’s district open date as they outscored Ferris through each of the first three quarters and coasted to a 66-53 win on Friday night.

The Jags (13-10, 3-1) led 21-16 at the end of the first eight minutes and 36-27 at the half. They outscored the Yellowjackets 23-13 in the third to enter the final eight minutes with a comfortable 19-point advantage.

HHS withstood a barrage of 3-point attempts by the Jackets, who made 10 on the night. Izacc Slade finished with six treys and 22 points, while Wilber Sosa made four from deep and wound up with 13.

Following Tuesday night’s scheduled home outing against Alvarado, the Jags will travel to Godley on Friday and will host Venus next Tuesday. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m.