MHS hoopsters top Cleburne, Waco U

Recovering nicely from a disappointing one-point overtime loss at Red Oak two weeks ago, the Midlothian Panthers regained their form with two District 14-5A victories to stay in second place in the standings.

The Panthers came out of the blocks quickly last Tuesday and cruised to a 62-42 road win over Waco University. It became a blowout early, as MHS led 20-6 after one and 42-12 at halftime.

Nathan Shepherd led the Panthers with 21 points, including three 3-pointers as the team was a sizzling 12-of-23 from behind the arc, and also grabbed 13 rebounds to complete a double-double. Kelton Williams added 11 points and four assists, and Cooper Wyckoff pitched in with 10 points.

Other MHS scorers were Rorik Harrison with seven; the quartet of Ovie Agbigbe, Taylor Tobey, Bryce Tennison and Alex Becerra with three each; and Calix Hampton with one.

On Friday, the Panthers (14-11, 4-1) returned home to MHS Arena and overcame a slow start for a 65-50 win over the Cleburne Yellow Jackets. MHS outrebounded Cleburne 33-30 and made 13 steals as a team.

The Panthers trailed 11-6 at the end of the first quarter before Williams’s steal leading to Hampton’s fast-break layup ignited a 27-point surge to grab a 33-22 lead at the half. The Jackets scrapped back to cut the margin to 42-38 entering the fourth before MHS finished off Cleburne with a 23-point sprint to the finish line.

The Panthers were off on Tuesday with the district open date. They will travel to Joshua on Friday for a 7:45 p.m. start, then will travel to Ennis at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

Lady Panthers win pair

Bailey Davis scored 14 points and Aaniyah Hayes added 10 as the Midlothian Lady Panthers closed out the first leg of the District 14-5A double round robin with an impressive 53-33 home victory over Cleburne on Friday evening at MHS Arena.

The Lady Panthers (16-9, 5-1) led 14-3 after eight minutes and steadily pulled away, leading 29-12 at the half and 43-23 after three quarters.

Other MHS scorers were Elise Jones with nine, Sheridan Silvers with seven, Halle Manwarren with six, Lilly Pearce with five and Hannah Hill with two. Zoe Wilson scored a game-high 16 to lead the visiting Lady Jackets.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers took their longest district road trip of the year to Waco University and found themselves in a battle before finally pulling away late for a 68-46 win.

A pair of Davis treys helped MHS to a 14-7 first-quarter lead, but the Lady Trojans refused to give up. It was still a 12-point game in the fourth when Manwarren hit a 3-pointer, and the Lady Panthers ended the night on a 10-0 run, including Davis’ buzzer-beating 3 at the conclusion of the game.

Following Tuesday night’s bye, the Lady Panthers will begin the second half of district action on Friday at Joshua starting at 6:15 p.m. They will stay on the road next Tuesday, traveling to Ennis for a 6:30 tip.