HHS girls clinch 11-4A title again

Mirror report

The Heritage High School girls’ basketball team is the district champion for the fourth season in a row.

The Class 4A No. 6-ranked Jaguars (25-5, 10-0) dominated the first three quarters, then coasted to a 64-21 win over Life Waxahachie on Friday might at HHS Arena for their 43rd consecutive district victory.

The Jags have not lost a district game since a 47-28 loss to Glen Rose on Feb. 2, 2018.

Three players reached double-figure scoring for HHS. Junior Kora Huff broke out for a season-high 13 points and five baskets to lead the way, followed by Jules Burrows with 12 and Jerzie Bryant with 10.

Other scorers were Grace Sweeney with eight, Elise Stafford with seven, Taylor Bilderback with six, Taysie Trejo with five and Asia Purnell with three.

HHS completely controlled from the outset with a 13-5 lead after one and a 37-8 advantage at halftime.

In the first meeting at Life on Jan. 4, the Jags’ 44-29 victory was the closest district margin this season. Since then, they haven’t won by less than 31 points.

Last Tuesday, the Jags traveled to Venus and blasted the Lady Bulldogs, 62-27, outscoring them in all four quarters.

Bryant took scoring honors with 13 points, and Trejo chipped in with a dozen. Other contributors were Sweeney and freshman Ava Batty with eight points each, Stafford and Huff with six, Alayna Lopez and Cayla Williams with four apiece, and Purnell with a free throw.

The Jags were scheduled to enter the homestretch of the regular season on Tuesday at Hillsboro. Following a district open date on Friday, they will close out the regular season next Tuesday with their home finale against Ferris.

Jags fall at Life

The HHS boys’ basketball team appears to be locked into a battle with Ferris for the No. 2 spot in District 11-4A following Friday’s 64-48 loss to first-place Life Waxahachie.

Last Tuesday at Venus, an Austin Walts 3-pointer and a pair of fast-break layups by Greg Johnson broke open a tight game in the first period and sent HHS on its way to a 62-43 victory.

The last-place Bulldogs kept the game competitive well into the fourth quarter until Jaguar Austin Craft’s 3-pointer with 5:01 to go made it a 52-39 game.

The Jags (17-11, 6-2) were scheduled to host Hillsboro on Tuesday. They will take this Friday night off and will travel to Ferris next Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip. The Ferris game will almost certainly determine the second and third playoff seeds.